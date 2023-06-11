‘Gunshots are a norm in hostels’ - Glebelands residents

The shock and horror of watching someone gunned or the sound of gunshots ringing throughout the day and night has become commonplace at one of Durban’s hostel. Residents at Glebelands Hostel in uMlazi say they’ve become so used to the killings at the hostel, that they hardly flinch anymore.

Last week Saturday, during the early hours of the morning, a group of nine men who had been drinking, were shot. Seven died instantly, one died in hospital and the other is recovering. One of the grubby block buildings at Glebelands Hostel in uMlazi where murderers stalk its residents. Picture: KHAYA NGWENYA/African News Agency (ANA) Among the dead were Lungani Sikobi from Izingolweni, Hlanganani Khumalo from Hlokozi, Phakamani Majozi, Nkululeko Majozi, and Bongani Mkani, all from Harding. The identity of the three who were killed could not be confirmed and police would not reveal their details. Subsequent to that shooting, another hostel resident, Lerato Malibongwe Nonkawana, was gunned down on Wednesday morning.

It is alleged that Nonkawana, 30, from Bizana in the Eastern Cape, who stayed in Block R, was shot near the entrance of the hostel while he was waiting for a taxi to work. His mother, Khangelwa Nonkawana, was overwhelmed with emotions when contacted by the Sunday Tribune. “I am really not feeling well. I have just lost my child in such a cruel and cold manner,” she said, before hanging up the phone.

A chat with some of the residents at Glebelands Hostel revealed that crime in the area was rampant. According to one of them, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to fear of victimisation, crime at the hostel was at an all-time high. “Every day someone falls victim to the thugs that are operating within the hostel. It is a series of crimes which they commit relentlessly, every day. These kinds of crimes range from mugging, to drugs peddling and murders,” he said.

When asked about the frequency of the shootings at the hostel, a source burst out laughing at the question, as he explained that gun violence had become an everyday occurrence to the extent that they, as the residents, where no longer fazed by it. He added that it was important for the government to deploy more resources to help fight the high rate of crime in the area and to beef up security. He said that their local police station was dysfunctional and lacked resources. eThekwini Municipality’s head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo said they are aware of the various recommendations made by the former public protector about what was required to address crime at Glebelands Hostel.

“The issues included sanitation, water loss, access control, refuse collection, overgrown verges and grounds and poor lighting. The city has affected some of the Public Protector's recommendations. The city has installed CCTV cameras and a mobile police station is in operation there. “Numerous other security measures have been put in place at the hostel, including the installation of fencing and access control, but both were vandalised. The city has also conducted repairs to the facility, including repairs to the roof and other day-to-day maintenance that was required. Khuzwayo said that the municipality would continue to honour its responsibility to provide basic municipal services at Glebelands.

“We call upon members of the public to work hand-in-hand with the city to ensure that improvements being put in place are looked after as sustainable as they are for the benefit of everyone,” explained Khuzwayo. KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the matter was still under investigation. While residents live in fear, safety authorities say measures have been put in place to address the scourge of crime.

Spokesperson for the Department of Community Safety and Liaison Kwanele Ncalane said they have always been at the forefront of leading social cohesion programs at the Glebelands Community Residential Unit (CRU) and the KwaMashu hostel as part of interventions to curb incidents of criminal activities in the respective hostels, particularly murder and attempted murder. "A satellite police station was handed over to the Glebelands community by former Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula on December 2017, following recommendations that were presented by the department of Community Safety and Liaison. "Following the incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday (3 June), KZN police deployed a provincial task team after engagements with MEC Sipho Hlomuka. Police have also deployed additional personnel to patrol the Glebelands facility to maximize police visibility thus limiting the risk of more criminal activity within the hostel.

"Our line function team has convened engagements with ward 76 ward safety structures under the leadership of ward councilor, Mr. Jabulani Maphumulo. "Also, there are ongoing talks with residents and local police to establish a community police forum (CPF) attached to the Glebelands satellite police station, this will be a force multiplier and will assist law enforcement with gathering crucial information," said Ncalane. He added that through their intervention, at Kwamashu hostel, the department facilitated a stakeholders engagement that included Police Minister, Bheki Cele, Provincial SAPS Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and representatives from the provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-san Leadership in March.