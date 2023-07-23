Hamba kahle Bongani

THOSE who knew and worked with Bongani Mbatha, the Independent Media photojournalist who was shot dead at his home in Hammarsdale on Tuesday evening, are still mourning his death, while his killers remain at large. Mbatha has been described by his family, colleagues and friends as a kind-hearted, gentle person who avoided arguments at all costs.

Organisations and political parties have called on the authorities to bring the perpetrators to book. However, the Hammarsdale police have not made any progress with their investigation.

Mbatha, 51, who was the family breadwinner and lived with his elderly, sick mother and his nephew, had worked for Independent Media since 2004. He joined the company as an intern, freelanced for several years and was permanently employed 12 years ago. He worked for many of the media group's titles including the Sunday Tribune, before he joined Isolezwe in 2020. On the evening of the incident, Mbatha was allegedly resting in his back room when two men knocked at his door. When he apparently opened the door, a scuffle ensued and gunshots rang out. A neighbour said Mbatha tried to escape the gunmen but he was followed to the back of the house where he was shot in the head and died at the scene. Londiwe Zungu, the mother of Mbatha's 6-year-old son, Noluthando, said her family did not have the courage to tell her son about Mbatha's death.

“He took care of our son, he was supportive and was always there. He loved his son and provided for him. I don’t know what and how we are going to tell him because I know he will be devastated. He was speaking about his father, saying he was waiting for him to pick him up but that will never happen again.” Zungu said she learnt of Mbatha’s death about 8pm when she received a phone call from his close friends. She told the Sunday Tribune that Mbatha had not had an easy life, that he had grown up in a polygamous family and had the responsibility of taking care of his mother most of his adult life. “We are shocked. This does not make sense because he could not even raise his voice or get into arguments. He was so quick to apologise, even when he was not wrong. We did not expect him to die the way he did. His mother was dependent on him and I am now worried about her health and how his death will affect her,” said Zungu.

Mbatha’s colleague and friend, photojournalist Doctor Ngcobo, described him as a “gentle soul”. Ngcobo said Mbatha was a perfectionist who often admonished them when he wasn’t satisfied with the effort they put in on their assignments. “He would come and stand behind you like a teacher in class assessing your work. He gave praise where it was due but scolded us when he wasn’t happy with our work. He was always ready to extend help to others. He loved his family and he was funny in his own way,” said Ngcobo.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has called on police to work speedily and arrest the perpetrators. Sanef chairperson Sbu Ngalwa said Mbatha's death had intensified the organisation's growing concerns about the safety of journalists. "Not only as they go about doing their work but also in their own homes.

"Mbatha was not only an excellent photographer but was equally popular with industry colleagues in KZN, who described him as having an ever-ready smile. We send our condolences to the Mbatha family, his colleagues and friends. May his soul rest in peace," said Ngalwa.

EThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda also expressed his sadness, saying Mbatha was a committed and hard-working lensman who displayed a high level of professionalism. "We have indeed been robbed of his exceptional skills and talent. Our thoughts are with the Mbatha family during this time of bereavement," said Kaunda. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal implored the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, and provincial police commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, to investigate the murder and for religious leaders to provide spiritual guidance to the family.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said they were also worried about the levels of crime. “More citizens feel unsafe in their homes where they should be safe and comfortable. Mr Mbatha’s untimely death leaves a void that will be difficult to fill in the documentation and dissemination of images that reflect the work of the ANC, the government and other political parties. He will forever be credited for profiling the Zulu kings and the projection of a good image of the Zulu monarchy as a symbol of unity.” Mtolo said Mbatha was also known for his courageous coverage of the political violence which ravaged the province in the 1990s.

KZN police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, said no arrests had been made at the time of publishing. He said Hammarsdale police were investigating the case. Mbatha will be buried next Sunday in Hammarsdale.