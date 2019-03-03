Hamleys Toys store in Gateway. The branch might have to close because of problems at the parent company. Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - HAMLEYS Toys store which opened at Gateway six months ago is in danger of closing. Stefan Steyn, a business rescue practitioner, said Ensolor, operators of the Hamleys business in South Africa, had been placed under business rescue in January.

He said the business had experienced rapid expansion which had resulted in some unexpected but substantial costs.

The world-famous toy retailer recently closed a branch at the Nelson Mandela Square in Johannesburg along with one of its largest stores, in the Mall of Africa shopping centre in Midrand.

That leaves eight operating branches in South Africa - six in Gauteng, one at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town and the last at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga, Durban.

“It is uncertain which stores may close. We are working to save the business and the jobs of several hundred employees,” Steyn said.

“We can confirm that Hamleys is a tenant at Gateway but cannot confirm any further details because the lease is protected by confidentiality provisions,” said the property management department at Gateway.

Sunday Tribune