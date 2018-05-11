To top of a spectacular week for Mchunu, he reportedly quietly got married this week at a private ceremony in Greytown in the KZN Midlands.

Some of his comrades in KZN have wished him a happy birthday after a difficult past two years, which saw the Premier lose his wife, father and mother in one year.

KZN Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo wished his boss well.

“This is a year of blessings and jubilee as you were recently blessed with a grandchild and someone who is close to your heart,” he said.

Dhlomo said Mchunu had a hard time when he lost his wife in two years ago, who was followed by his mother and father.

“I am wishing him all the great things, he deserves all the happiness after all the hardship he has been through. He must take solace and strength from the challenges. Turning 70 is milestone and I wish that he reach 100 years on earth like his father,” said Mchunu.

The Premier would celebrate his birthday with friends and family on Saturday in Umhlanga.

eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede.also wished him well and revealed Saturday would be her birthday too.

“I will be at his birthday party, we are born in the same month, Saturday will be my birthday. Willies is an important person in the ANC as an elder, he is able to resolve problems that we encounter sometimes. As we prepare for the conference while we are divided, we seek advice from people like him as an elder, I am wishing him many more years,” said Gumede.

