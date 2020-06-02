Hawks report clears Lindiwe Sisulu’s advisor of wrongdoing

Mphumzi Mdekazi, the advisor to Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has been cleared of all wrongdoing, according to a leaked report by the National Head of the Directorate for Priority Investigations (Hawks).

The report, addressed to Sisulu and seen by Independent Media, which investigated Mdekazi on allegations of fraud, corruption, tender irregularities and contravention of the public finance management act.

Mdekazi had been involved in a public spat with suspended CEO of Eastern Cape-based Amatola Water Board who accused him of corruption. Instead, Zitumane has, in turn, been found to have allegedly engaged in tender price-fixing and manipulating supply chain management processes by an investigative report conducted by Open Water Advanced Risk Solutions.





In a recent interview with Independent Media Sisulu, commenting on the allegations levelled against her advisor, asked why Zitumane had not reported his alleged transgressions in the first place.





“She knows my position around corruption. When I am in the department I make my position around corruption very clear. She should have reported him to me. Why would she only reveal this when faced with a forensic audit that my advisor was corrupt? Something does not add up. Nonetheless, we have to investigate everyone and the audit will reveal all about everyone. No stone will be left unturned,” she said.

















The letter, written and signed by a Colonel Ledwaba from the Hawks reads: “Kindly be advised that the above-mentioned investigation has been finalised. The evidence at our disposal is circumstantial and is insufficient to proceed with prosecution. The grounds of prosecution are without substance and are questionable. Section 10 report was inconsistent and therefore null and void.”





The letter further states that the audit report did not implicate him directly, as due process was followed for bidding and awarding of all the tenders.





“Irregular expenditure that was detected by the audit report does not directly implicate Mphumzi Mdekazi and protocol was followed as far as the investigation is concerned…The withdrawal of these charges shows that the DPCI is unable to successfully prosecute fraud, corruption and tender irregularities inquiry related to Mphumzi Mdekazi,” said Ledwaba in the letter.





Commenting on the findings, Mdekazi said these accusations against him were just diversionary tactics from people who were being investigated for corruption. “We were not even surprised by the conclusion of the Hawks. Those who are on the wrong side of the law are going to scream because we will be breathing down their necks to stop their corrupt activities,” he said.





Zitumane, on the other hand, in a recent interview maintained her innocence and claimed that allegations of corruption levelled against her were a smear campaign.



