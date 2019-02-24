THE burnt out wreck of the cash-in-transit vehicle involved in the shoot-out between cops and robbers in Nongoma.

Durban - TWO of the nine men killed trying to pull off a cash-in-transit heist left their families grieving not so much their deaths as their fall from grace. This week, the families spoke out about their big disappointment at the way the drama played out in Nongoma, northern Natal, earlier this month.

Adding to the impact of the tragedy, two policemen - special task force member Warrant Officer Sifundo Erasmus Musa and crime intelligence unit member Lieutenant-Colonel Carl van der Vyver - were also killed. Both were buried two weeks ago.

Thabani Brian Zwane, 29, and Emanuel Mhlonipheni Kansas Mpanza, 40, were among nine killed in the van ambush along Hlabisa Road, Mona.

Mangethe Zwane, Thabani’s uncle, said he never thought his nephew would die in a shoot-out with police.

Zwane said others in his village were also embarrassed to learns of his role in the heist since they had played a role in his upbringing.

He had clearly been caught up in the wrong company, said the uncle.

He said when the parents died a few years ago he had to take over parenting while also looking after his own family.

“Even though he did not have his parents, he had a good upbringing. I was always there for him. I can’t understand how he got involved with criminals. To envision him shooting back at police is unthinkable. He was always a quiet, shy boy,” Zwane said.

He said Thabani had achieved good marks in matric but could not follow his dream to become an engineer due to a lack of funds.

“Instead he got on the wrong side of the law. We are so disappointed, but it’s too late to weep and blame others,” he said.

Daniel Mpanza, 73, Emanuel’s father, said he was disgusted by what his son had done.

“He had a great future but decided to blow it away.”

Others killed were Jabulani Mthokoza Nqini, 25, of Zimbabwe, Bonga James Phezukwakhe Xaba, 43, of Msinga, Sandile Buthelezi, 37, of Mnambithi, and Maxwell Phathumusa Kunene, 33, address unknown. A seventh suspect had not yet been identified.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed a suspect, Sandile Gumede, 29, would appear in the Nongoma Magistrate’s Court next month to face charges of armed robbery and murder.

