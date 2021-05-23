Hefty sentences for hijackers who took businesswoman and her family members on ’hell-ride’

Durban - Two car hijackers, who took control of a KZN businesswoman's vehicle and caused her to jump out while it travelled at high speed, received prison sentences this week.

Thozama Gasa, 30, was taken on a “hell-ride” along with her cousin and three girls, including her daughter, when her car was hijacked on March 16, 2019 in Ntuzuma, Durban.

Fearing the worst, as they were all women and held against their will, she tried to fight off the hijacker who pointed a firearm at her.

But Gasa was overpowered and severely beaten for her defiance.

When the driver encouraged the gunman to “shoot the b****”, she realised it was time to jump.

Although Gasa sustained serious wounds from being pistol-whipped and the fall, the emotional trauma from the hijacking incident is what she continues to grapple with.

She welcomed the conviction and sentencing handed to Siphiwe Ndlovu, 23 and Simphiwe Gumede, 39, at the Ntuzuma Regional Court on Tuesday.

Ndlovu and Gumede ambushed Gasa and the passengers of her grey VW Polo by placing bricks on a Ntuzuma road, which caused her to stop the vehicle.

The two hijackers were arrested the same evening on the Bluff. Cellphones and other possessions taken from Gasa and the others were found in the car’s boot.

The men were charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Ndlovu, who was a matric pupil at the time and drove Gasa’s vehicle, was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment by Magistrate Erenskia le Grange, who handled the matter.

Gumede received 20 years of jail time for his role in the hijacking, he was in his second month of being on parole at the time.

His early release in 2019 came after serving half of a previous 20-year prison sentence for his involvement in another matter where the charges included three counts of robbery and attempted murder.

Gumede must first complete the remaining years of his previous sentence, which was reactivated for his 2019 parole breach, before he does time for Gasa’s hijacking.

“Now I can focus on healing. It was an extremely traumatic experience,” said a relieved Gasa.

In spite of the sentences handed, Gasa was not certain the ordeal was “totally behind me”.

“To this day, I have flashbacks. Their faces remain etched in my mind,” she said.

At the time, Gasa lived in Durban and was delivering catering equipment to a client when she fell into the trap set by Gumede and Ndlovu.

Her cousin was removing the obstacles when the two men sprung from the roadside’s bushes and took them by surprise.

Gumede, who produced a firearm, assaulted Gasa as he pulled her out of the vehicle.

She attempted to remove her brother’s daughters, a set of twins aged 8 at the time, her 6-year-old daughter and her cousin from the car. She managed to get one of her nieces out when the hijackers began to drive off.

She got back in and pleaded for their release, instead, Gumede assaulted her with the butt of his gun while Ndlovu drove with haste.

Gasa grappled with him and the gun fell. She tried to grab the weapon, but Gumede bit her on her right arm and assaulted her further.

An overwhelmed Gasa realised her life was in great danger, especially after Ndlovu encouraged Gumede to shoot.

A passing taxi stopped to help Gasa after she bailed out and took her to the Ntuzuma police station where she reconnected with the three children and her cousin.

The child, who was initially left behind, was collected by police while the other occupants of the car were dropped off at an informal settlement.

Only then did she realise the extent of her injuries and she was hospitalised.

The trauma caused her to relocate to the south coast of KZN.

Gasa praised the work done by State prosecutor Kaystree Ramsamujh and the investigating officer, Sergeant Damien Williams.

Before sentencing, Ndlovu outlined his personal circumstances and apologised.

Gumede’s lawyer, attorney Keshan Pillay said all his client knew was prison life, and wanted a chance to “change his ways”.

Pillay asked Le Grange to issue Gumede with a concurrent prison sentence.

Prosecutor Kaystree Ramsamujh stressed Ntuzuma was a known hijacking hotspot.

She referred the to SAPS’ annual crime statistics to support her assertion and asked the court to protect society from such acts of crime.

Ramsamujh said Gasa was a “soft and easy target”, who was driving a high-risk vehicle marque, and was still traumatised by the hijacking, which was not a “spur of the moment offence”, but well planned.

Le Grange said Ndlovu was convicted for being in possession of dangerous substances previously and was no stranger to being on the wrong side of the law, but had the opportunity to get his life right.

She disagreed that all Gumede knew was prison life as he was jailed in his late twenties.

“What happened before that?,” she asked.

Having considered all the evidence led by the State, Le Grange concluded that Gumede and Ndlovu showed no mercy to their victims.

Sunday Tribune