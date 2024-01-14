Help for widows

Durban — Widows often face many socio-economic injustices in their lives and need support from others who understand the situation they find themselves in. Nokuthula Mandumo from Adams Mission founded the non-profit organisation Igumbi Labafelokazi to offer that help.

“After my husband died tragically after being shot in 2021, I wanted to connect with other women who were feeling the same kind of pain I felt. When your husband dies, you are often the first suspect so you need all the support you can get from others who have walked the same journey,” she said. She said there was a need for organisations such as hers to challenge stereotypes and help widows fight against violence and oppression, often from their in-laws, or society in general. “Most of us have been ill-treated by our in-laws or their late husband’s children and some of us have lost our properties because of debt. Others are shunned by their congregations,” said Mandumo.

Mandumo also said the essence of the organisation was prayer and providing women with skills to help them financially. “We teach them how to start their own business and learn skills or to make crafts. We use sewing machines that have been donated to the organisation for women. They also learn how to plant vegetables,” she said. She said the women contributed to a stokvel, helping them to learn about managing their finances and said she hoped her organisation would be able to reach more people.