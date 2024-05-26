Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Sunday, May 26, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

High drama for Vasco da Gama sailors

Tipsy, which was skippered by Jon Marshall, sank after colliding with a floating object along the Eastern Cape coastline. | SUPPLIED

Tipsy, which was skippered by Jon Marshall, sank after colliding with a floating object along the Eastern Cape coastline. | SUPPLIED

Published 4h ago

Share

Durban — High drama unfolded along the Eastern Cape coast on Friday night when participants in the Vasco da Gama Ocean Race sent out a mayday call after their yacht reportedly collided with a container and started taking on water.

The National Sea Rescue Institute said the Tipsy and her crew of four were returning to Durban from East London – where the race had ended earlier this week – when the accident happened.

It said that a woman and three men, all in their 60s, abandoned their vessel for a life raft.

“Telkom Maritime Radio Services relayed a mayday distress call and the sailing yacht Zing diverted to respond – reporting to be approximately four hours from the casualty sailing vessel,” the NSRI said in a statement.

Hemraj Gokal from the Royal Natal Yacht Club and the race officer for the annual Daisy Business Solutions Vasco da Gama Ocean Race said that the yacht Tipsy, which was skippered by Jon Marshall, had collided with a submerged object somewhere before Port St Johns.

“Water ingress was catastrophic. The crew declared a mayday and abandoned the yacht, which duly sank,” Gokal said.

Tipsy, which was skippered by Jon Marshall, sank after colliding with a floating object along the Eastern Cape coastline. | SUPPLIED

The Daisy Business Solutions Vasco da Gama Ocean Race is the oldest coastal ocean race on the local sailing calendar. This year’s edition started in Durban last Sunday and ended in East London.

Eleven yachts took part in the event, which was won by the yacht Bellatrix, skippered by Gregg Hurter.

Crew members of the yacht Bellatrix, skippered by Gregg Hurter, after winning the Daisy Business Solutions Vasco da Gama Ocean Race. | SUPPLIED

Sunday Tribune

Related Topics:

durbaneast londonsailingsafetyracing