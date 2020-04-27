Hilton College alumni host an online reunion

Durban - Old “Hiltonians” from across the globe reconnected and revived old friendships when Hilton College hosted their first online reunion last Saturday for the class of 1956 to 1961. The elderly men, some well into their 80s, from as far as the UK, Switzerland, the US, Australia and Zimbabwe began preparing for the reunion months before the announcement of the country’s lockdown. A full weekend of activity was on the cards, with events including a picnic on the estate, a sports match, a cocktail party and an opportunity to meet the headmaster, staff and pupils . Without wanting to miss this opportunity, Mandy Thorburn, advancement manager at the school, enlisted the help of her son Nicholas, who is in Grade 9. Nicholas successfully connected three generations of his family over the Easter period using the Zoom application, and it was decided that the same app would be used to make the e-reunion an online reality.

Thorburn said prior to the meeting, the old boys were encouraged to test the app with their friends and families.

While some were familiar with the technology, it was a first experience for most.

“They all spoke fondly of Sundays - swimming in the uMngeni River and exploring the estate. They all laughed at how awful the boarding school food was in those days. On a more serious note, they shared the loss of two school boys’ lives during the polio pandemic of 1955 before the vaccine was rolled out in that same year, reminding us that pandemics are not new to South Africa,” she said.

During that time, the Old Hiltonians were not allowed to leave their dorms until temperature checks were done. Those who displayed symptoms of a fever were sent to isolation at the sanitorium.

“Some boys were advised to keep camphor and garlic in a little bag around their necks to ward off the virus, and Mike Ryan recalled Monty Brett eating clove upon clove of garlic to ward off the virus,” said Thorburn.

“One Old Hiltonian recalled contracting this virus twice in one term during his matric year, but he made a great comeback after his confinement to the San.”

Pete Thorburn, 77, Mandy’s father-in-law, shared his 1957 experience of when Asian flu broke out and he and other pupils were tasked with pushing food trollies to the sanitorium for a number of their ill mates.

He eventually caught flu, too, and was confined there when others had recovered.

Hilton College marketing director Peter Storrar said it was fascinating to learn about the different paths taken, and lives lived by the Old Hiltonians.

“To connect all these paths together in a way that wouldn’t have been possible until recently, and during a global pandemic, too, is truly amazing,” he said.

Sunday Tribune