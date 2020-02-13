DURBAN: A soulful, uplifting and educational holiday break has been lined up for KZN youth with an affinity for music, who will get into the mix with some of the best local musos.
Non profit company Nabak Arts, an organisation focused on developing music education in the country, have planned a weekend-long KZN School’s Jazz and Rock Music Festival, which begins on March 20.
Entry to the holiday camp that will playout at the Durban High School (DHS) and ends with a grand finale music concert on March 22, has been limited to 80.
Well known Durban singer and songwriter Natalie Rungan, the festival’s director and founder of Nabak Arts, said the holiday camp would expose youngsters to a loaded programme of teachings on jazz and rock music and rehearsals for the finale.
Rungan together with other accomplished music educators and professionals will conduct the workshops and rehearsals at the festival.