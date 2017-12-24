Passengers at Durban's Umgeni Road bus terminal wait to travel to their destinations. Picture: Gcina Ndwalane / African News Agency / ANA

DURBAN - THEY’VE come by air and many more on land as Durban continues to live up to its billing as one of the country’s premier destination for holidaymakers who poured into the city this week.

More than 2 000 vehicles per hour passed through Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Thursday while air traffic at the King Shaka International Airport has also been high.

eThekwini Municipality believes the influx of holidaymakers will provide a R5 billion cash injection for local businesses and the city’s gross domestic product.

Spokesperson Tozi Mthethwa said the festive buzz is likely to generate more than 7 000 seasonal jobs.

With high volumes in and out of the city, various authorities have again urged motorists to be cautious. Last year, 1 714 people died between December 1 and January 1.

An employee at King Shaka, who preferred not to be named, said: “Air traffic has increased, as per usual. This week is expected to be our busiest and traffic will decrease by New Year’s Eve. It’s expected to pick up again after January 2 as holidaymakers head home.”

Taxi ranks were also hives of activity with passengers waiting to be ferried to different parts of the province.

For some, Christmas is time to head out of Durban and home to family living in various parts of the province and further afield.

Domestic worker Thato Mokwetla, 42, was one such traveller who stood in the queue at the Durban Market’s taxi rank eager to make her annual trip home to the Eastern Cape.

“I can’t wait to see my family,” said Mokwetla.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE