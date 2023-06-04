Home Affairs whistle-blower gunned down

Durban - The Department of Home Affairs employee who was shot six times in Tongaat last week had been due to testify against Durban Point police officers who had allegedly extorted money from her after illegally arresting her fiancé. Phumelele Ndlovu, 38, was scheduled to give evidence at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on June 13 but the men who had allegedly been threatening her life succeeded in silencing her.

Her family, friends and colleagues gathered at her place of work on Thursday to celebrate her life and the role she played as a mother, sister and a dedicated worker. Ntuthuko Dlamini, Phumelele Ndlovu’s fiancé, with their youngest son. Photo: Khaya Ngwenya Her father-in-law, Baba Dlamini, could not contain his pain and anger at her untimely death which he believed could have been prevented since authorities were aware that she had been receiving death threats. Detailing the events leading up to Ndlovu’s death, Dlamini said in October 2020, his son Ntuthuko, engaged to be married to Ndlovu, was driving along Esplanade Avenue when he was stopped by police officers who proceeded to search his car.

“He had noticed a car following him for a distance prior to being stopped and eventually he was pulled over by two policemen in full uniform who produced their badges. “They asked for his driver’s licence and when they were searching his car they found a small sealed bottle of vodka under the driver’s seat. Without checking the level of alcohol in his system, he was arrested on the spot.” Dlamini said that Ntuthuko was then taken to the police station, where he was allowed to call a family member to inform them that he had been arrested. But he was out of airtime and was allowed to use one of the officer’s cellphones. “Ntuthuko called Phumelele, who rushed to the police station and was told that it would cost R2 000 to release Ntuthuko. She did not have that money but the police insisted and even drove her to an FNB ATM to withdraw the money.”

But little did the police know that since her arrival at the police station, Ndlovu had been recording the events that were unfolding. “After paying the bribe, the police released my son without taking any fingerprints or checking his alcohol consumption level. When the family learnt of this, we advised them to open a case since they had evidence.” Dlamini said an investigation was launched by police against their own which led to the officers’ suspension and eventually their dismissal. “Her problems started when she had to testify. She received visitations from unknown men a couple of times who were threatening her to drop the case. If I had not insisted that she take these police who took the bribe to task, maybe she would still be alive,” said Dlamini.

Phumelele Ndlovu’s father-in-law Dlamini during a memorial service at the Department of Home Affairs offices on Thursday. Ndlovu was gunned down while driving in the Tongaat CBD. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA) A week ago, Ndlovu was found dead in her car on Gopalall Hurbans Road with six gunshot wounds to her body and one to her head. A source close to the case told the Sunday Tribune that the police were aware of the death threats and the death was a result of their negligence. A Home Affairs official breaks into tears during the memorial service of Phumelele Ndlovu, who was gunned down while driving in the Tongaat CBD. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA) The source said Ndlovu should have been under the witness protection programme as her case was a sensitive one. A security guard who works at a business close to where Ndlovu was killed, and who witnessed the attack, said it was devastating to see a man killing a woman in the manner that he did, in the middle of the street.

From what he saw, the gunman had been walking, following Ndlovu’s car in traffic, he said. “When she stopped the car, the man ran towards her side and started shooting several times and ran away. It was a sad incident to witness, so much that I feel unsafe as I work close to where she died. I’m afraid. How can someone just come and shoot and kill another person like that?” he said. Silondile Xaba, a colleague and friend, said she would remember Ndlovu as someone who was dedicated and for always encouraging them to put their work first above anything else. “She loved her job. Losing her was tragic and a great loss for our department. I will also remember the good times we had as we were not only colleagues but we had developed a strong friendship outside work premises.”

Ndlovu’s younger brother, Sanele, said his sister was the backbone of the family and she had done a lot for them to ensure that they had a decent life. He said she always encouraged her younger siblings to focus on their studies. “She did all she could to ensure that myself and everyone in the family were well off, and she was the first one to further her education at tertiary level and encouraged us to follow in her footsteps. We will always remember her.” Ndlovu, who was buried yesterday, leaves two children, aged 4 and 20. Police had not commented by the time of publishing.