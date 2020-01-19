The pressure for Gordhan to throw in the towel accelerated after the resignation of Jabu Mabuza, Eskom’s former board chairperson.
Mabuza bowed out after a promise made to President Cyril Ramaphosa that Eskom would halt load shedding until after January 13 was broken.
Cosatu, Economic Freedom Fighters and a faction within the ANC, and others have been at forefront, calling for Gordhan’s head.
It was not the first time Gordhan has been able to draw support from Durban when he was subjected to political challenges.