Honorary professorship for contributions to real estate transformation

Local realtor and entrepreneur Yusuf Essa has been awarded a prestigious honorary professorship by the Academic Union of Oxford, UK, in recognition of his exemplary contributions to the real estate industry and his unwavering commitment to empowerment and transformation. This accolade marks a milestone in Essa's 17-year journey within the sector, showcasing his leadership and innovation.

The title of honorary professor is reserved for those who have demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial achievements and leadership in their respective industries. Essa, known affectionately as Choppee, journey in real estate began over three decades ago, starting as a hot dog vendor in his hometown of Laudium, Pretoria, before evolving into a successful entrepreneur with a passion for property ownership. “I began my business career as a hot dog vendor. Over the years, I transitioned into retail and franchising before discovering the immense potential of the real estate sector,” he said.

He identified real estate not only as a pathway to personal wealth but as a powerful vehicle for creating opportunities, particularly for individuals from underprivileged backgrounds. “I recognised its transformative power, especially for those from underprivileged backgrounds, and wanted to be part of an industry that could build generational wealth and uplift communities,” he added. Essa co-founded Choprop in 2007 with his late wife, Shazia, transforming what began as a modest garage operation into a globally recognised real estate brand.

His vision was to help disenfranchised individuals access property ownership and provide them with quality education and mentorship. “Having my work recognised by such a prestigious institution is an honour, and it motivates me to continue pushing boundaries and making a difference in the real estate industry,” he said. As an honorary professor, Essa will engage with students and researchers, sharing his insights on the dynamics of real estate.

“My role involves speaking engagements, mentorship, and contributing to the development of real estate education and best practices, both locally and internationally,” he said. Through the Choprop Academy of Learning, they have trained over 7000 individuals in the sector. “My focus has always been to uplift communities and create sustainable wealth, empowering people to take control of their financial futures.