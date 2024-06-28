Hospitality lounge promises a mix of thrilling flavours around the globe for Durban July

The Halisi Afrique's Hospitality Lounge is promising delightful cuisine and an unforgettable experience guests at their marquee on the Hollywoodbets Durban July next week Saturday. Phindile Pru Zulu, a co-owner of Halisi Afrique, said they took pride in working with various talents from the hospitality, entertainment, and creative industries to offer an exclusive experience to their guests.

"This year, we are changing things up. Our 300 pax marquee always attracts attention with its stunning décor for the passersby. This year, we wanted to surprise and delight our guests inside the space," said Zulu. Moreover, Zulu said such events were not only for entertainment but also for showcasing local talent and promoting tourism. “Halisi ensures that seasoned professionals mentor the younger generation. Collaborating in this project is Syavaya Shuttle Service offering high-end transportation for the stars of the day,” she said. Zulu said the lineup featured performances by Sphectacula and DJ Naves, Lamiez Holworthy, Rosetta, Koshered Soul, Black Motion, Asante, and Teenice.

Derrick Mhlongo of Indoni Models highlighted the theme ‘Ride the Wave’ as an essence that captures the vibrant Durban July spirit, incorporating coastal elements like sand, water activities, and marine life into guests' attire. Chef Palesa Seabela from Parsley On Thyme said the guests could look forward to a vibrant menu inspired by tastes from South Africa and beyond. "Our menu is a thrilling mix of colours and flavours from around the globe. While we are in Durban which is known for curries, we aim to break the norm and offer a diverse culinary journey encompassing Greece, Asia, Italy, Morocco, and more," added Seabela.