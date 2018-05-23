The post soon went viral and had been shared hundreds of time, with some offering 56-year-old Mkhwanazi employment at better pay and leave.

Limbada had made an appeal along with Mkhwanazi’s picture, which read: “Hi guys this lovely lady is currently working as a domestic for 7 days a week from 7am till 8pm for only R1500 a month. We all know this is not enough for basic needs. Please if anyone is looking for a reliable helper give the lovely Christina a call. Let’s make this lady’s day.”

Mkhwanazi's story was shared by a good samaritan Mazeeda Limbada on the Everything Musgrave Facebook group on Wednesday.

DURBAN - Domestic worker Christina Mkhwanazi's story of being paid a meagre R1500 salary and being subjected to a seven-day shift has gone viral and touched many hearts of Durbanites, who have been left angered by her treatment and poor salary.

When the Sunday Tribune spoke to Mkhwanazi, she confirmed that she had been working for her current employer for five years. The mother of four told the Sunday Tribune she hails from Mariannhill, near Pinetown, and had been a domestic worker for most of her life. She revealed that she lived on her Musgrave employer's property, where she was expected to work seven days a week.

“I work seven days a week and hardly get to go home to my family. When I do want to go home, it becomes an issue. I only get to go home once a month, for one night only,” she said.

Mkhwanazi said some of her other working conditions included living in a room with no electricity. She said she was allowed to eat only left over foods and dry bread.

“There was not even Rama or something to butter my bread,” she said.

Mkhwanazi has since been offered a R3000 salary for five working days by a Facebooker.

Mkhwanazi’s story started a heated debate on the Facebook post surrounding working conditions of domestic workers in South Africa.

Tertius Bossert, Operations Manager at FNB Law on Call said employers had to adhere to the domestic workers’ minimum wage set by the Department of Labour. Domestic workers who work in urban areas earn a minimum of R13.05 per hour. Those working at non-urban areas earn a minimum of R11.89 per hour.

“These rates are, however currently under review,” said Bossert.

