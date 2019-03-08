South Africa - Durban - Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane was seen in a her recorded video being beaten multiple times by her boyfriend and manager Mampintsha of Big Nuz fame.In this file picture Mampintsha and Babes addressing the Media at Coastland Hotel in Waterfront on the 23 June 2017 Picture:Zanele Zulu/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha have been in the news for the past five days, not because of their latest song, but because of their tumultuous relationship and the alleged abuse which was filmed and beamed on Instagram on Sunday night. Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane, 24, and her partner, Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo, 41, have been the talk of the town for the week ever since he allegedly beat her in their bedroom at their Westville home. They have filed assault cases against each other and their public spat is increasingly got heated as the week progressed. We rewind and relook at this saga which has gripped the country for the week, filled with assault allegations, alcohol abuse claims, politicians in the DMs, lies and hacking iClouds. MONDAY - Mampintsha the abuser On Sunday night Babes Wodumo filmed Mampintsha allegedly beating her in a video on Instagram. The incident was beamed live on the Wololo hitmaker’s Instagram. On Monday morning, the video went viral on social media as fans, politicians and community leaders sprung into action in universal condemnation of Mampintsha’s alleged actions.



Later on Monday, a fabricated press statement purports the incident was staged. The shoddily written statement is signed off by Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha. The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal opens a case at the Umlazi Police Station, while the South African Police Service appeal to the victim to open a case as they open their own inquiry docket at the same time. Meanwhile, Babes Wodumo’s father, Reverend Welcome Simelane - speaks for the first time and calls for the immediate arrest of Mampintsha. Later that evening, police confirm Babes Wodumo has opened a case of assault against her long time partner, Mampintsha. TUESDAY - Mampintsha arrested Babes Wodumo’s family held a press conference in Durban. It had been expected Babes Wodumo would be part of this press conference, but she was not present, while the family told the media she had been hospitalised. At this press conference, the family also called on families of victims of abuse to support their children.

At 1pm, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, the national police spokesperson, confirms Mampintsha has been arrested and would be appearing at the Pinetown Magistrates Court.

Pat Magwaza, Mampintsha’s lawyer in the meantime, tells eNCA his client has opened a counter-charge of assault against Babes Wodumo and says he has continually suffered, allegedly at the hands of the 24-year-old.

Mampintsha appears before a magistrate and secures bail at R2000. As he steps out of court, sporting a moon boot, he tears into Babes Wodumo in a 23 minute press briefing outside the steps of court. He admits to the media that he assaulted Babes Wodumo, but he places the blame on her, alleging she had been drunk and had assaulted him first with a Gucci slipper. At this presser, Mampintsha sets the tone and paints Babes Wodumo as a drunk, violent and out-of-control being.





WEDNESDAY - Babes charged with assault

On Wednesday morning, Babes Wodumo sought to wrestle back the narrative and appeared to dump Mampintsha when she paid homage to her slain friend, Karabo Mokoena, who was killed by her lover Sandile Mantsoe.

In an emotional post, Babes Wodumo reflects on Mokoena’s passing and she infers “I could have been next”. In her picture shared on Instagram, she is seen embracing Mokoena and she declares “I’m walking away” - supposedly from Mampintsha. Many embrace her for the move.

But by Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed a Durban woman had opened a case of assault against Babes Wodumo, her sister Nondumiso, fellow gqom star Tipcee and a fourth unknown woman.

The victim declined to speak to the media and calls for privacy. The incident, police say, happened on Monday night at an Umbilo guest house. The cause, it is speculated, was over a leaked video from the gathering which contradicted the Simelane families stance that Babes was in hospital. The victim, sources say, received medical attention at a public hospital that same Monday evening and filed a case with police by Tuesday night.

Responding to the news, Reverend Welcome Simelane, Babes’ father, said: “If there is a case open against her (Babes) than there is nothing to say, Babes must organise her own lawyers just like Mandla did when he faced the same charge. This means we have to leave it to the lawyers to handle, I can’t say more than that,” he said.

THURSDAY - UWC red cards Mampintsha

TshisaLive reported the University of the Western Cape had turned down a proposal by West Ink Records to host an event at the university. The university cited the assault allegations facing Mampintsha.

"The event application by West lnk Production was under consideration by the relevant structures on campus. However, developments at the weekend have put the application in a different light,” the university said.

FRIDAY - 'Mampintsha hacked my Instagram' - Babes

Shocked fans woke up to Babes Wodumo seemingly sending heart emojis to Mampintsha’s latest post on Instagram on Friday. Most fans questioned if it was indeed Babes Wodumo sending the heart emojis and the Gqom queen later confirmed through a tweet that her account had been hacked, allegedly by Mampintsha, who allegedly has access to her iCloud account as well.

On Tuesday, Mampintsha had also pointedly stated during a press conference that he was aware of certain politicians who were inboxing Babes Wodumo in the DMs.

By Friday afternoon, Babes Wodumo was back in her dancing shoes, performing in front of thousands of Berea Technical College students during their varsity bash.

