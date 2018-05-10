DURBAN - The man accused of murdering Durban North woman Siam Lee also allegedly repeatedly raped another woman at his Assagay home in 2015, after which, he called her a “white racist [email protected]#$”.

Details of the rape charge emerged in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday when the 29-year-old businessman appeared for day seven of his bail hearing.

Investigating officer Warrant Officer Rajan Govender took the stand for cross-examination and read out an affidavit opposing the accused’s application for bail. Govender said in his affidavit that the accused was a danger to society.

The accused faces 16 counts including the murder and kidnapping of Lee. He also faces fraud, crimen injuria, intimidation and defeating the ends of justice.

The State alleged that in the rape charge, the accused hired an escort through the website redvelvet.com. The State contends that he picked up the woman from Escombe, made her jump into his vehicle and made her strip naked.

“The State alleges that the victim was then taken to the accused’s home in Assagay where she was repeatedly raped. He then dropped her off at her place of work,” said State Prosecutor, Surekha Marimuthu.

The accused refused to respond to the State’s questions based on the different charges against him, saying it was part of the merits of the case.

In April, a Johannesburg woman and former employee of the accused also claimed she had been locked in a room and repeatedly raped by the accused at his home.

The woman has since opened a case of rape against the accused and it is believed the charge will form part of the State's case against the accused when the matter goes to trial.