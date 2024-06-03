How the wards in eThekwini voted in the regional election

Durban — A number of KwaZulu-Natal wards that were previously run by the ANC, have now lost their support to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party. The MK, which has been endorsed by former president Jacob Zuma, has claimed the majority of the votes in KwaZulu-Natal.

A snap survey by the Sunday Tribune of some of the areas in KwaZulu-Natal, shows that wards once controlled by the ANC were now going to be taken over by the MK. Mafi Zondi, an ANC councillor of ward 25 in KwaMashu, said she understood how politics worked and was not bothered by how the MKP had scooped all the votes. “I have not been disturbed by the numbers, I am cool,” she said.

Msizi Mabaso, an ANC councillor from ward 84 in uMlazi, said he was happy for the MKP because this was what democracy was about. He said this is the democracy that the ANC fought for 30 years. Mabaso added that he did not expect the ANC to lose so many votes in the province.

“I think we will be looking at a coalition government in this province and I never thought that would happen here,” he said. Moreover, he said all parties were given enough time to campaign and that is the good work done by the ANC government. “Let’s wait and see what the MKP will do because people are expecting change,” said Mabaso.

Parts of Verulam also saw a change in allegiance. Areas where votes previously went to the ANC, now changed to MKP. Voters in wards 106 and 102 put their cross for the MKP and not ANC in this election. According to preliminary results the Democratic Alliance (DA) retained their support in six of the eight wards in Chatsworth with an increased majority of votes. The two wards which previously supported the ANC, made up of Savannah Park and Shallcross and Crossmoor and Moorton gave their votes to the MKP.

Voters in Phoenix threw their support behind the DA with all five wards being retained. The greater north Durban areas, such as Umhlanga, La Lucia, Durban North, Mount Edgecombe, Sunningdale, Newlands East, Effingham, Greenwood Park, Glenashley, Blackburn Village, Rietriver voters overwhelmingly voted for the DA. Dean Macpherson, the DA’s provincial chairperson, said they received overwhelming support in areas that were DA run.

“We retained our support and increased votes by a big margin. Residents in Durban North recognised the DA’s hard work and have given the party their support,” said Macpherson. The DA has also held onto their power in Ballito, in Ward 30, 22 and 6. Tammy Colley, councillor for ward 6, said she was pleased with the positive DA results.

“I would like to thank our supporters, as well as new voters who have placed their trust in the Democratic Alliance. We will carry on fighting for better service for our communities, and make sure that public funds are used in the manner that they should be.” There seems to be no change in Tongaat, with all previous parties retaining their leadership in their wards. Wards 58, 61 and 62 still belongs to the DA. Yogis Govender, the DA chief whip and member of eThekwini executive committee, said she was happy to see the DA majority.