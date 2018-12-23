A syringe loaded with a dose of CBD oil. CBD is a non-psychoactive component of marijuana that helps to relieve suffering in pets. AP

Durban - A CONGOLESE national employed as a locum by a doctor in Isipingo has been arrested on charges of contravening the Health Professions Act. Musasa Ngoie, 49, was arrested on Thursday at the Airport Medical Centre, owned by Dr Rakesh B Persadh.

Inspectors at the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) were conducting an operation in the area with members from the Medicines Control Council and the police, when they came across Ngoie treating patients.

They found that he was not registered as a doctor with the HPCSA.

Ngoie was working as a locum, or temporary doctor, in the absence of one of the doctors at the centre.

“Ngoie was arrested and detained at Isipingo SAPS after being found to have been practising as a medical practitioner while unregistered with the council,” HPCSA senior inspector, Eric Mphaphuli, said.

This was in contravention of several Sections of the Health Professions Act. “When we found him he was treating patients, so he would have been treating many patients since June.

“He said he had some training in the medical field in Congo but we could not verify this.

“We have also referred the matter to the SAPS to verify whether he was in the country legally,” he said.

“The suspect was arrested for contravention of the Medicines Act.

“He was charged and he appeared in the Amanzimtoti Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

“The results of his court appearance are unknown as the dockets are still at court,” SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, said.

Mphaphuli said they would refer the owner of the surgery, Persadh, to a disciplinary hearing for allegedly violating the Health Professions Act.

Persadh said: “I have been in practice for 23 years and have always ensured that locums are HPCSA-registered professionals.

“I interviewed Musasa Ngoie and he presented what appeared to be valid credentials.

“My staff also checked the HPCSA website and informed me that his name appeared on the register.

“Musasa Ngoie worked in my practice on fewer than five occasions.

“As soon as I was informed by the HPCSA of his non-registration, I accompanied them to SAPS for his arrest. I will co-operate fully with the HPCSA investigation,” Persadh said.

The council stipulates that health professionals must be registered with them so that the public can be sure that “the professional is sincere, meets the standards of professional conduct, and the public is thus protected”.

“That is why we are conducting this operation, to verify that our doctors are registered.

“Remember, as patients you are allowed to ask your doctor whether they are registered or not, and ask them to show you the practice card, with a registration number that they would have been given by the HPCSA,” Mphaphuli said.

