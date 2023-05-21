DURBAN - A Phoenix woman is adamant that she did not make up the story of waking up in a hospital morgue. This after the KwaZulu-Natal health department denied having any records that showed that Constantia Junior Govender was ever admitted, demised or referred to any of their mortuaries.

Questions were raised earlier this week following news reports that Govender woke up at the Phoenix mortuary after she was allegedly declared dead at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital. Govender, 52, told the Sunday Tribune that she ended up in hospital on February 3 after she blacked out while walking on the road in Clayfield in Phoenix. "I was on my way to visit a friend when I had the blackout. When I woke up I found myself in a dark room, naked and covered with a sheet on a cold metal slab.

"I was in a panic when I saw on my right, a little further away, there was a body bag and next to that another dead person who was covered with a sheet. I got out and screamed for someone to open the door, but no one came. I then took the trolley I was lying on and began hitting it against the door. I heard a sound of a walkie talkie and someone’s voice coming towards the room," she said. She said mortuary staff then wheeled her out of the cold room. “I was taken to the casualty ward at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and was seen by a young doctor who seemed very jittery. I was told that I had flatlined three times when they tried to resuscitate me. I asked them how long had I been dead for them to put in the mortuary. They claimed it was about 35 to 40 minutes.

"The doctor asked me to lie on a bed in the casualty ward. I told him I wasn’t prepared to do so after waking up in the mortuary. I then went home," she said. Govender said she was a regular patient at the hospital as she suffered from epilepsy and required treatment monthly. "On the day of the incident I had no identification on me so the hospital staff did not know who I was, but when I was taken back to casualty I gave them my name. Since that day I have tried many times to reach the hospital PRO or CEO to find out what investigation had been carried out as this was negligence, but no one has spoken to me," said Govender.

She said she had no reason to make up such story and nothing to benefit from lying about her ordeal. "The hospital and health department would obviously deny it," she added. Ntokozo Maphisa, spokesperson for the KZN Department of Health, said according to their official records Govender was a known out-patient, who regularly visited the hospital to collect her medication.