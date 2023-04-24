‘I intended to end ECR chapter with honesty’

Miller’s legal team received a “veiled threat” as an attempt to silence her. Durban - The night before former East Coast Radio (ECR) breakfast show co-host Keri Miller recorded a live Instagram video to shed light on her abrupt departure from the station, as she was not bound by a non-disclosure agreement, her legal team received a “veiled threat” that was intended to silence her.

At 9.32pm, Miller’s lawyers received an email from the representatives of the station warning that should she make defamatory or libellous remarks, action would be taken. “ECR reserves its right to take appropriate action. While this is something which Keri in any event presumably intends making provision for, ECR also reserves its right of reply,” reads the email. In response, Miller’s lawyers said they were prepared to defend any defamation claims that may arise. On Wednesday, Miller, an experienced radio presenter who hosted the morning drive show with Darren Maule and Sky Tshabalala, told thousands of her fans that she had felt bullied and victimised by Maule. Their tumultuous relationship had at some stage resulted in a counsellor being brought in to provide therapy, but things had got worse.

Miller told the Sunday Tribune that her intention was not to be confrontational when she spoke out, but rather to conclude the chapter with ECR the same way she started it – with honesty. She said her self-esteem had been severely impacted by wild rumours and speculation that she was pregnant with Sky Tshabalala’s child, that she was filming the show “Boer soek ‘n vrou”, while others said she had eloped or had gone into rehab. “Despite feeling like I just went through final exams and a tough breakup simultaneously, I am doing well,” Miller said. “I have been spending a lot of time on my phone, which has been draining, but I am grateful for the overwhelming support I have received.

I am touched by the number of South Africans who have shared their own, similar stories with me. It has been heart-wrenching to hear about their struggles, but it has also made me feel less alone,” she said. Miller said she was not surprised by the late-night email before her live video, as she could not foresee a solution that would satisfy both parties, but when ECR announced her departure without her knowledge a few weeks ago, she knew it would not end well. “My departure from ECR is a small sacrifice compared to the positive impact this will have, not only on ECR and their culture, but also on every individual and business that has chosen to take a stand in their own sphere. “I would advise companies to take the initiative and honestly inquire with their employees about whether their work environment fosters a happy and productive mindset, and allows them to provide feedback anonymously.

Take their comments to heart and take their suggestions seriously. If your employees feel valued and heard, they will go above and beyond for you. Treating your staff well is an excellent business decision,” she said. Miller said respect was often given to those with money, beauty or power, with the kind and nature lovers being sidelined. She said to those who have been bullied or are being bullied and feel afraid to speak up, they needed to know that they were seen and that they deserved to be in the world. “To the bully, have you ever considered what your victim is triggering for such a strong reaction from you? What is it that makes you so uncomfortable that you feel the need to lash out? Perhaps there is something about them that acts as a mirror, showing you something about yourself that you need to work on.

“No one is born nasty, and I have compassion for you. Something must have happened in your life that made you see the world through a lens of putting others down.” Maule took to social media on Friday to defend himself against the bullying allegations, saying he was not a misogynist. He said it was no secret that for many years he and Miller had a strained relationship, and that they didn’t see eye-to-eye on several matters. “This eventually led to our situation becoming untenable and, after many unsuccessful interventions, the matter of her departure was one between her and ECR.,” Maule said.