I value my integrity more than life, says Judge Zak Yacoob

Durban - Judge Zak Yacoob’s three-month tenure with Cricket SA (CSA) ended abruptly this week after a nearly 40-minute long recorded conversation between him and Tiisetso Malepa, a journalist, did the rounds on social media. Judge Yacoob is heard repeatedly referring to Malepa as being “idiotic”, “irresponsible” and “dishonest”. Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa also heard the recording. After conversing with Yacoob, it was agreed that the judge should recuse himself from chairing CSA’S board. That prompted CSA, on Wednesday, to release a statement announcing that Yacoob had “sincerely expressed remorse” over the utterances and had stepped down from his position, in the best interests of cricket. Dr Stavros Nicolaou has since been installed as the new board chairperson until February 15.

By then Yacoob had already been widely criticised for the verbal attack on Malepa, with some commentators saying the outburst was a display of unbecoming behaviour by a judge.

Yacoob responded that “nobody is speaking about the lies he (Malepa) raised, which he also shared with the minister (Mthethwa)”.

He was referring to questions emailed to him by Malepa on the evening of January 13, which was the preamble to the telephone conversation, the next morning, which turned ballistic and has since gone viral.

There were two issues raised in particular, in the email, which irked Yacoob.

The first was about him allegedly bullying Kugandrie Govender, the suspended CSA acting chief executive, and his offer of R5000, from his own pocket, for her legal costs.

The other question that Yacoob took issue with was Malepa’s allegation that he had a bribery charge pending against him, with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and the matter had been adjourned several times.

Malepa was referring to previous media reports in 2019, which related to the sacking of Shamilla Surjoo, the former director of the KZN Blind and Deaf Society, over certain governance allegations.

Yacoob was the society’s president at the time.

He told the Sunday Tribune that before Surjoo’s matter reached the CCMA, he approached her about an inquiry into her work, and asked how much money she required to leave the organisation, which he was willing to pay from his pocket.

In that way, Yacoob believed he would prevent the society from having to pay Surjoo out and incur further costs in a CCMA hearing, and she would be able to leave.

Yacoob said the media reported his offer as a bribe.

He said the matter went to the CCMA, and that the bribe allegation was never raised there. Before the matter was settled, Yacoob said he had resigned from the society and Sarjoo was later moved to another position within the organisation.

“That was not a bribe. I was not asking her to do anything immoral. That is a lie. When someone speaks like that about me and they haven’t checked their facts, I’m afraid that I am not going to favour them with a straightforward denial.”

Yacoob said it was a huge stretch to say to the minister that “I am an object of bribery proceedings that are still pending. That was opportunism and roguish”.

Surjoo said: “My matter was dealt (with) at the CCMA and I am still with the organisation and I don't want to comment any further.”

About also making a money offer to Govender, Yacoob said it was also a “goodwill gesture”.

“I also offered Kugendire (Govender) money when I asked her questions at a board meeting because she sounded uncomfortable.

“I said I was sorry if she was uncomfortable with the questions we were asking her. I said I would give her R5000 from my own pocket to get a lawyer to be with her because we were going to ask difficult questions.” Govender declined Yacoob’s offer.

“That is not bribery on any basis.” About his mandate at CSA, Yacoob explained that officials, especially those who earned huge salaries, should not be “treated with kid gloves”.

“They must be properly held accountable for their actions.”

He explained that there were all sorts of allegations going on in the organisation and he was there to “clean things up”.

“You question everything and take nothing at face value. Therefore, my approach was strict and uncomplicated and bringing everyone to account.

“The terrain dictated my firm approach as there was a lot of dirty business going on and people wanted to burn the cleaning brush.”

Govender said it would not be proper for her to comment on the issues raised at this stage as her hearing was still pending.

“I don't have a problem with being transparent. If the hearing is fair, I am confident that I will be exonerated of the charges against me,” Govender said.

Yacoob said if Malepa had called him a few days later, perhaps he might have spoken differently to him, but at the time of the call the issues were “ripe” in his head.

“My view is that journalists are powerful people who can write and do all kinds of things. Surely it is my freedom of expression, in a private phone call, to say you are a liar and rogue.

“It is my right to express my anger. He does not ask whether I was involved in a bribery investigation, but says it as a matter of fact. He could have checked with the CCMA.”

Yacoob said when someone lies about him, regardless of whether he was a judge or not, his response would not be measured.

“I am a human being. I would like to see a judge who has been lied about, handle this in a measured way.”

He said his integrity has always been very important to him.

“I value my integrity more than life,” said Yacoob.

When approached for comment, Malepa said: “I’m not doing interviews on the issue of the judge.”

The Sports Ministry was contacted for comment and forwarded the statement it issued earlier this week.

Sunday Tribune