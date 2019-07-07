Durban - Marvel's cat-burglar, the Norse god of mischief and the Mother of Dragons made their way around ICON Durban during the course of this weekend. The fifth annual ICON Durban began on Saturday at the Old Mutual Sports Hall at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Howard College campus. Cosplaying is the art of not just dressing up like your favourite character but completely embodying them.

Krystal Crow was attending her fifth ICON Durban but cosplayed for the first time in her life.

“I’m Violet Evergarden from the Japanese series, Violet Evergarden. There were just this incredible bond and feeling of understanding that I had with Violet. I could just relate to her and found comfort in that, knowing that I could escape reality and become her and have so many people support me has made this ICON one that I will never forget,” said Crow.

Most of the cosplayers were of the consensus that ICON was a safe haven for them to mingle with like-minded individuals who understand and appreciate their craft.

Another cosplayer, Kale Nisbet, said he had been cosplaying for four years after being exposed and eventually hooked at the first ICON Durban in 2015.

“The best part are the friends that you make at every event, people you may have never met before but instantly bond with over a mutual fondness for a character or series,” said Nisbet.

Kashiefa Jacobs, who cosplayed as Marvel’s Black Cat, said that conventions gave you the opportunity and a safe place to express yourself and take the plunge of beginning your cosplay career.

“I've always been into anime, games and comics; it's been my favourite thing since I was in primary school. I always admired cosplayers but I didn't know how to get into it myself but then an opportunity come up in 2015 when Durban hosted its first ICON.I decided to give it a try and I've been hooked ever since trying to make the next better than the last,” she said.

The event continues between 9am to 5pm on Sunday. The entrance fee is R80 per person per day.

Sunday Tribune