IFP demands action from SAPS as crime escalates in Empangeni

Empangeni - The IFP has raised it voice against rampant crime in and around Empangeni in the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. Hundreds of the party faithfuls staged a peaceful march to protest against crime including gender-based violence (GBV). They were demanding police take action.

Story continues below Advertisement

Empangeni has seen an increase in crime, especially at the student cottages outside the main campus of the University of Zululand where students had been assaulted and mugged. IFP provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli said it had become commonplace to hear of a UniZulu student being raped or assaulted in the area. “Cases are reported but you never hear of any arrests being made. Police always complain about resources, that there are not enough cars, not enough infrastructure to pursue their investigations. We are marching today to send a message that police must find a way to work around this. There are women who are even not reporting cases anymore because they know cases are not going anywhere,” said Ntuli.

A memorandum of demands was handed over to Empangeni SAPS station commander Brigadier Thango, on behalf of Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Brigadier Thango said Mkhwanazi had to attend an urgent meeting. The memorandum is expected to be handed to Police Minister Bheki Cele. Ntuli said the party was disappointed that the police provincial commissioner was absent. “He was supposed to be here and even failed to at least send someone from his office. That shows they are not serious about GBV and the killing of children. That’s how we look at this as the IFP,” said Ntuli.

Story continues below Advertisement