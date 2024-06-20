IFP says KZN residents are in support of the Government of Provincial Unity

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal says it is evident that the residents of KZN support the IFP’s decision to form a Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) in the province. This is after the party won seven of 12 wards in the by-elections. The wards are Ward 10 of uMvoti Municipality in Greytown, Ward 10 of uMthonjaneni Municipality, Ward 15 of uPhongolo Municipality, Ward 11 of Nongoma Municipality, and Wards 2, 9, and 19 of uMzumbe Municipality in the South Coast of KZN.

IFP provincial deputy chairperson Ntandoyenkosi Shabalala said the GPU will ensure swift and effective service delivery that will put the citizens of KZN first. He further said the party was overwhelmed with gratitude as it has gained a majority of wards that were previously controlled by the ANC. “This significant victory for the Party affirms the continued trust the people of KZN have in the IFP’s leadership,” said Shabalala.