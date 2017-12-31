DURBAN - LOVE is in the air for 2018. It’s also the year of a predicted baby boom, happy families and smoother politics as the planets are expected to align and bring prosperity for South Africans.

This is according to acclaimed astrologer and Sunday Tribune Herald columnist Mahesh Bang, who has provided a mystical glimpse into the future after studying how the planets will align from tomorrow.

Last year, Bang predicted that the world would be “at its knees in 2017” due to the effects of Saturn, specifically between June and October.

Bang then warned South Africans to brace for extreme weather conditions and natural, and financial, “chaos” which proved true on October 10 when a massive storm ravaged the city and its surroundings, leaving Durban in financial despair in its wake.

Despite the rain though, local dams are yet to be filled to capacity while Cape Town has almost buckled under the weight of critical drought conditions, and Knysna is still recovering from extensive wildfires.

“These stressful events are over now for many people. In 2018, people will generally be more relaxed and at peace as, for many, it will be a time where families will reunite,” Bang said.

He observed that Saturn had moved from its previous position which he explained had a negative effect on the Earth, causing frustration among communities, but this would now change as Saturn’s new position in the galaxy would bring relief to all.

Bang said wedding bells would be in the air for many as 2018 marked the best time to find love in this decade.

“Fertility will blossom as those who have been yearning for children will conceive, and happiness may prevail as job stability increases in the face of retrenchments that overruled in the past.”

Of politics Bang said: “A favourable surprise awaits us this year in the political arena, and this will be beneficial for South Africa. This will result in a stronger rand in the second half of the year.”

As Durban’s aesthetic appeal evolves with construction under way across the city, Bang said property prices were expected to spike along with the sale of vehicles as the latest models of cars were expected to flood the market at the tail-end of the year.

Bang urged South Africans to watch their health closely and believed that those above the 30 year-old age group would turn to “alternative medicine” including natural healing such as Ayurveda and Yoga.

Warning

While crime and corruption are expected to diminish, Bang conveyed concern for youth who disregarded their parents and the law.

He said: “With regard to the 16- to 24 year-old age group, should their horoscopes be adversely affected by unfavourable planets, many will be prone to lying and showing disrespect to their elders. Some may resort to selfish acts, completely disregarding the law of karma. Others may also drive recklessly and consume alcohol.”

Bang advised parents to be a friend to their children and convey a sense of understanding and wisdom to prevent them from straying into danger.

“Spend more time with your children; if they are wrong, stand your ground and make them aware of what they’re doing,” he said.

On the international front, Bang predicted continued calamities for the United States following extensive natural disasters, mass shootings and political upheaval across the country. Meanwhile, India’s economy was expected to strengthen under its current leadership.

“We have a lot to look forward to this year as, astrologically, 2018 is better placed. Take advantage of the planetary arrangements which will help us establish inner peace.”

