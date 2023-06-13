DURBAN - The Indian Naval Ship Trishul visited the Port of Durban to commemorate the 130th anniversary of when Mahatma Gandhi was thrown off the train at the Pietermaritzburg Railway Station on June 7, 1893 as well as to mark 30 years of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between India and South Africa. The Indian navy’s front-line warship with 300 crew members arrived on Tuesday and left on Saturday.

During the visit, the frigate had engagements with the South African Navy, further enhancing the close cooperation between the two navies. The deputy High Commissioner in Pretoria Banu Prakash, and the Commanding Officer of INS Ship Trishul, Captain Kapil Kaushik, hosted a reception on board the INS Trishul. Prakash said the ship received a warm welcome by the city of Durban and the South African navy.

“We hope to continue this friendly relation in the military dais with the city of Durban and SA Navy. The Indian ocean between the shores of India and South Africa has been the bridge of friendship. I hope more bridges of friendship will be built across the ocean and we have more connectivity and people to people interaction,” said Prakash. Kaushik said he was honoured to be in South Africa on this historic occasion. “India and South Africa are joined by the Indian ocean and are maritime neighbours and are natural partners. Our bilateral relations are historic and are anchored in deep rooted multifaceted cultural ties and people to people contact. It's no surprise that the largest Indian diaspora in the world lives in Durban. Durban is the second home for all Indians and this sentiment has been echoed by my crew because of the love and affection they received. This robust multifaceted relationship also extends to the defence cooperation between the two countries,” said Kaushik.