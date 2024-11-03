Inspiring South African’s in Barbie book

South African designers, an entrepreneur and a change maker are among the global faces to make the pages of a special edition Barbie story book. Media personality and entrepreneur Kim Jayde, fashion Designer Gert Johan Coetzee, change activist Kovini Moodley and jewellery designer Jenna Clifford are among the 108 people who share their stories of empowerment, imagination, and limitless possibilities in the ‘My Barbie Story’.

In celebration of the Barbie brand’s 65th anniversary, the special-edition ‘My Barbie Story’ book invited friends from around the world to look back and share their own Barbie stories. The book features personal anecdotes from fans, collectors and celebrities such as Dame Helen Mirren, Claudia Schiffer, Adwoa Aboah, Sharon Rooney, Samantha Cristoforetti, Sümeyye Boyacı, Richard Quinn, Michael Halpern, Susana Rodriguez and Asma Khan, sharing how Barbie has influenced their lives and careers. Since 1959, Barbie has stood as a symbol of empowerment, imagination, and limitless possibilities. From childhood adventures to moments of self-discovery, Barbie has inspired and helped shape the lives of many.

Coetzee, who has dressed Oprah Winfrey, Kardashians and Cardi B, said it was an honour to be part of the list of amazing people. "I have always been a fan of Barbie. As a young boy growing up on a farm I used to take my sister's Barbie dolls and fantasise about my life dressing women for the red carpet. It has manifested and I have joked that I have dressed famous people like Oprah and Barbie. "Barbie has always been more than just a doll, she’s a symbol of empowerment and limitless possibilities. Growing up, I found inspiration in Barbie's boldness and her ability to reinvent herself. Being featured in this book is an incredible honour, and it reflects how Barbie has not only influenced my career but has also encouraged countless individuals to pursue their dreams fearlessly,” he said.

Coetzee said Barbie was an inclusive doll that a person could dream through. "Anybody can see themselves in any form of Barbie," said Coetzee. A few years back Cotezee partnered with Barbie to release a stylish collection.

Moodley, a chartered accountant, social justice advocate and founder of Boss Babes of South Africa, said she was very honoured to be among the four South Africans who were chosen. She said her platform stands for and advocates for women empowerment. Change maker Kovini Moodley Moodley said her platform Boss Babes of South Africa was about breaking barriers and changing narratives and she believed that Barbie has made tremendous steps towards diversity and belonging.

"Barbie could be a chartered accountant, a paediatrician or a neurologist, Barbie could be whatever she dreams to be just as we as human beings dare to dream, believe and achieve. They advocate that you can be more than just one thing, you can have a career and be into fashion or whatever you choose to do. That is closely aligned with my brand. At Boss Babes we advocate to be a multifaceted woman," she said. Moodley recalled that in her early childhood days, Barbie was blonde with blue eyes and a certain stereotypical skinny physique, adding that now Barbie is a variety of skin tones, body shapes and various heights indicative of our unique beauty as women. "Barbie has evolved over the years. Barbie understands the true essence of belonging and diversity, it is a page that many companies can learn to mirror and execute. Barbie is a force to be reckoned with and stands for a symbol that we are all uniquely beautiful despite our vocations," she said.

Moodley said she enjoys inspiring women daily through her platform and from a professional perspective she loves being in an environment that's stimulating and allows her utilise her skills as a CA risk management specialist. Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel said: "As we celebrate the 65th anniversary of Barbie, 'My Barbie Story' honours the dreams and limitless possibilities Barbie has inspired across generations. This collection of personal reflections highlights the unique bond people share with Barbie — a symbol of self-expression and reminder that you can be anything. With proceeds supporting UN Women UK, we continue our mission to empower girls everywhere to believe in their limitless potential. Now, we invite you to share your own Barbie story and join us in celebrating her enduring legacy.”