One of the structures outside the Garden Court Marine Parade hotel where the reservists are housed. They were used during the 2010 Fifa World Cup and have been refurbished by Tsogo Sun.

Durban - The North Beach Community Policing Forum and Tsogo Sun have roped in police reservists to assist in guard duties for which they receive a stipend.

However, questions are being raised as to whether the CPF is allowed to accept money and whether reservists should be used for such duties.

Imtiaz Mansoor of the CPF said a stipend was paid for meals and a travel allowance, not through the CPF but through the North Beach Action Group, which is a non-profit organisation (NPO) affiliated to the CPF.

“The CPF does not take any money. The partnership formed between the CPF, the hotels and law enforcement has worked well for us over the past few weeks,” said Mansoor.

John Aritho, general manager at Garden Court Marine Parade, said the partnership started in 2016 and has proved effective, especially over the festive period, along with a list of other security measures implemented by Tsogo Sun.

This included sponsoring golf carts along the beachfront which the SAPS could make use off to patrol the promenade and increase police visibility.

Aritho said Tsogo Sun paid the CPF, and the CPF was then responsible for paying the reservists. “The point of this is to promote visible policing. It all comes down to protecting our customers and doing what’s best for them. This year, we had a great festive season because of the partnerships formed and the plans we implemented,” said Aritho.

Spokesperson for the KZN Department of Community Safety and Liaison, Mluleki Mtungwa, said the department would look into the relations between the SAPS, the CPF and Tsogo Sun with regard to police reservists.

“We encourage the public to make contributions towards fighting crime but cannot comment on whether paying money to CPFs is acceptable until we investigate."

[email protected]

SUNDAY TRIBUNE