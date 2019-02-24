Durban - SOUTH Africa has joined a growing list of countries saying no to Islamic State (IS) sympathisers who want to return as the self-proclaimed caliphate falls. Sadaah Modise, 45, is one of them. A few years ago, she called Orange Farm near Johannesburg her home.

But now she is gravely ill and her home is a refugee camp in Syria that has been dubbed a “camp of the damned”. It is called Al-Hol camp and is in Baghouz, Syria.

Her plight, together with about 1 500 women and children of IS fighters, was highlighted in a Sky News documentary this week.

The mother of five is in the camp with her three young children, including twins. Her husband Patrick, 41, and their 14-year-old son are missing, while the couple’s fifth child is said to be dead.

“There are three children from South Africa and their mother is mentally sick. We tried to take her to the doctor, but we could do nothing,” an unidentified woman said in the documentary.

Five years ago, the so-called Islamic State (rejected by most Muslims) attracted thousands worldwide.

Modise’s mother-in-law, June Patrick, said her son and his family left in February 2015 on what was supposed to be a religious pilgrimage to Mecca.

“I don’t think his wife realised that he was joining IS when they left,” said Patrick.

She realised they had left for good when, shortly after leaving, he called his mother and told her he loved God more than he loved her.

In the months thereafter, he would call his mother from different numbers at different times. He always said the family was safe. But after December 2017, the calls stopped.

Patrick is now worried about the family and wants them back.

“Who have my grandchildren wronged? The twins are 13 and the youngest is 7 years old. They are kids. They can’t make decisions for themselves. The children are traumatised and I know there are days when they have no food.”

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said he knew of the Al-Hol camp and that Modise and her children were there.

“It was created for people from the IS. They are in desperate need of food and medical supplies, but people are not prepared to help because they are associated with IS.”

Sooliman said the women and children should not be held responsible for what IS did and should be allowed to return to their country of birth.

Jasmine Opperman, director of the Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium, agreed that the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) should bring Modise and her children home.

However, Ndivhuwo Mabaya, Dirco spokesperson, said the department could not assist. “The department does not give any financial help to anyone, so based on that we will not be able to assist her. We only issue travel documents,” said Mabaya.

Na’eem Jeenah, director of the Afro-Middle East Centre, a Johannesburg-based research institute, said: “I do want to make a blanket statement about this woman but there are many possibilities why she could be in the camp, including as a fighter.

“The government needs to verify that she is indeed a South African. They should also investigate her background before determining whether she can return to the country.”

Senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, Dr Akinola Olojo, said the issue was contentious and sensitive. “The challenge is that even though some of the individuals who have already returned have been interviewed or assessed, most of them have not yet been charged.”

Olojo said there was a need for intelligence personnel to monitor each person, which was not easy.

The emergence of IS and the caliphate drew foreign armies, including the US, France, Russia and Iran. At its strongest, IS held territory that spanned 88 000km, stretching from western Syria to eastern Iraq.

With IS now almost defeated, many governments are refusing to allow those who joined the group to return home.

US President Donald Trump this week barred US-born Hoda Muthana, a former IS propagandist, from returning home because she was not a citizen. Trump said on Twitter he had “instructed” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “not to allow the 24-year-old Muthana back into the country” - a break with US protocol not to comment on individual immigration issues.

The 19-year-old Shamima Begum said she was “willing to change” so that she could return to the UK with her child, who was born in the caliphate, but British Home Secretary Sajid Javid said she was recently stripped of her citizenship. The head of the Britian’s foreign intelligence agency, M16, Alex Younger was quoted in the British media as saying: “All experience tells us that once someone has put themselves in that sort of position, they are likely to have acquired both the skills and connections that make them potentially very dangerous.”

France’s foreign minister said in 2015 and 2016 an IS cell of French and Belgian fighters crossed from Syria into Turkey to eventually launch deadly attacks on Paris and Brussels.

Additional reporting by Siphelele Buthelezi, Kwanda Njoli, Karinda Jagmohan and Lungani Zungu

SUNDAY TRIBUNE