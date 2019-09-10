A woman who had visited the same post office that slain UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana died in said she also nearly fell victim to the alleged killer Luyanda Botha.
Alice Cropper said when she heard of Mrwetyana's murder, she was shocked as the same thing had nearly happened to her.
Mrwetyana was raped and murdered at the Clareinch post office in Cape Town and her body found two weeks after she went missing. Mrwetyana had gone to the post office on August 24 to enquire about a parcel but was told to return later.
When she did, Botha allegedly raped and murdered her. Her body was dumped in Khayelitsha.
Cropper was one of several women who also used the same post office where Mrwetyana was murdered and said she nearly fallen prey to Botha.
Cooper said when she visited the post office, she was assisted by Botha who told her that machines were offline and she should return later in the day.
However , Cooper did not return.
Several other women also revealed that they had nearly fallen prey to Botha, who used the same modus operandi with them.
The country bid farewell to the 19-year-old Mrwetyana on Saturday.
In a tribute read by a family member, her mother, Nomangwane Mrwetyana stated: “I have warned you of many dangerous places, but not the post office.”
Friends and family shared fond memories of Mrwetyana at the service and described her smile as her “signature” .
They said she was bubbly, caring and outspoken and brought her light wherever she was. Fellow UCT student Tumelo Qhobela couldn’t hold back her tears as she told mourners about Mrwetyana’s sense of style.
“She loved art, photography and fashion – she was definitely the best dressed out of all of us. She also had a rare quality; she was trustworthy and reliable, she cared for others and had a deep spirit. We find solace in the fact that she no longer feels pain,” said Qhobela.
Mrwetyana’s older brother, Esono Mrwetyana told mourners of his sister’s radiant personality. Several people wept when he broke down in tears and apologised to his sister for not being there to protect her from her attacker.
Her uncle, Vuyani Mrwetyana said the family was deeply hurt but believed that her tragic death was representative of the country’s scourge of gender-based violence.
“As a family, we believe that Uyi has been made a sacrificial lamb. It’s not only our family that’s going through this process, but there are many. Uyinene’s funeral is quite representative of what is happening in the country,” he said.