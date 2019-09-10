A woman who had visited the same post office that slain UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana died in said she also nearly fell victim to the alleged killer Luyanda Botha.





Alice Cropper said when she heard of Mrwetyana's murder, she was shocked as the same thing had nearly happened to her.





Mrwetyana was raped and murdered at the Clareinch post office in Cape Town and her body found two weeks after she went missing. Mrwetyana had gone to the post office on August 24 to enquire about a parcel but was told to return later.

When she did, Botha allegedly raped and murdered her. Her body was dumped in Khayelitsha.

Cropper was one of several women who also used the same post office where Mrwetyana was murdered and said she nearly fallen prey to Botha.





Cooper said when she visited the post office, she was assisted by Botha who told her that machines were offline and she should return later in the day.





However , Cooper did not return.



