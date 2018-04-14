Bus commuters in the western part of the city will soon experience the world-class urban travel through the GO!Durban Integrated Transport System.

Good news for commuters in the western parts of the city. The GO!Durban integrated public transport network is set to become operational in June.

The bus route is billed by eThekwini municipality as a world-class transportation solution that will not only unlock economic and social opportunities, but also create more user-friendly and safer urban environments.

The first route features a dedicated lane for GO!Durban buses and will run from Anderson Street in Pinetown’s CBD to Bridge City Mall in KwaMashu, via newly opened Dumisani Makhaye Drive.

During a recent site visit, eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede said the completion of the first of nine phases of the public transport network marked a significant milestone for the city in line with the municipality’s vision to be “Africa’s most caring and liveable city by 2030”.

It will be a “game-changer”, said Gumede.

Globally, we have seen how transport systems “improve the livability of a city”, added Gumede. “The opening of the first route in an area so in need of opportunities and development is very exciting.”

In addition to providing cost-effective public transport, the network has already begun to attract investors and developers.

She said the route would spark urban precinct nodes featuring new street lighting, pavement furnishings as well as landscaping.

This, said Gumede, will alter the way people use these spaces, turning them into more user-friendly and safer environments.

“Once the service begins, the new system will provide commuters with a world-class transport solution, which will get them to their destination safely, on time and at affordable rates,” said Gumede

“This has been, and still remains, one of the most important catalytic programmes the municipality has embarked on.

“It has come with a sea of visionaries, experts, planners, contractors and labour who have been working tirelessly to deliver the prototype for the future.”

SUNDAY TRIBUNE