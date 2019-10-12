DURBAN: CYCLISTS are bracing themselves for one of the biggest races on the sports calendar that attracts more than 15000 cyclists, as the organisers of Tsogo Sun Amashova Durban Classic wrap up preparations for the race on October 20.

An economic impact study conducted by Tourism KZN, following the 2018 Amashova Classic event, found that of the total number of entrants who participated in the race, 57 percent were visitors to the province.

Their total average spend for the event duration was up to R4 460 from R3 411 and most people stayed two nights or more, for the Pietermaritzburg to Durban race. The total average spend for the 2018 race was estimated to be between R45-million and R110-million.On Tuesday the "Boks" legends had a breakfast meeting at Tsogo Sun's Beverly Hills Hotel in Umhlanga. At the event it was revealed that #ImStaying will have a stand at this year's event. The meeting was hosted by John Aritho, who is General Manager of Tsogo Sun Beverly Hills. The attendees included Amashova race director Annie Batchelder, Boks legends John Slade, Dick Muir, Jeremy Thompson and Trevor Halstead, East Coast Radio's Darren Maule, Late registration is still possible at the Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani Hotels on Thursday (October 17) from 1pm to 6pm, from 9am to 6pm on Friday and on Saturday, from 9am to 4pm. Race numbers and packs may also be collected at these times. Late entries will not be seeded. Only cyclists who completed online entries will be given goody bags.

Road closures on race day:

The route for the 106km, 65km and 35km road races will be completely closed to traffic:

Chief Albert Luthuli Street to Alexandra Road – 4am to 10.30am

Alexandra Road to Umlaas Road - 4.30am to Noon

Umlaas Road to R103 Inchanga/1000 Hills - 4.30am to 12.45pm

103 Inchanga to Botha’s Hill Butchery - 4am to 2pm