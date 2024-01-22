It’s tough, but giving up isn’t an option – uThukela student

Durban — Mahdiyyah Khan, 18, from Ladysmith High School, said she was in disbelief at her results in the matric exams. Mahdiyyah scooped first place in the uThukela District and achieved seven distinctions.

“It has been a stressful and tiring journey, but I am just very glad that I have finally completed it. “All the hard work and late nights have really paid off. I did not expect this and I am so proud that I was able to represent my school as well,” she said. Mahdiyyah said that while she faced no major challenges during this period, she did feel like giving up at times.

“Thankfully, we did not experience load shedding in our areas, so that enabled me to focus on my studies enough. However, the floods that we experience in our area made it really difficult to travel to school sometimes,” she said. Speaking to the Sunday Tribune at the Durban International Convention Centre on Friday where the class of 2023 was presented with their accolades, Mahdiyyah said she was planning to study medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. She said the key to achieving good results was consistency and she advised the class of 2024 to invest in their studies.