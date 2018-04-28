DURBAN - IFP MPL and businessman Hassan Farouk Motala could face time in prison after his recent fraud conviction in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

The fraud charges stemmed from a business deal that had gone wrong and Motala is to learn his fate in June, when sentencing will be pronounced.

The case dates back to 2012 when he bought a grocery store on Lagoon Drive in uMhlanga, from the building and construction company, Brainwave Projects.

Motala was arrested on fraud charges by members of the Durban North branch of the SAPS in 2014.

It was alleged that one of the cheques he presented for the deal for an amount of R465 000 was deemed fraudulent. He faced three subsequent counts of fraud, but was convicted on only one of them by magistrate Sophie Reddy.

Motala, a director of several companies, said he would be appealing against the conviction because he did not believe the magistrate had applied her mind when handing down the judgement.

“My legal team is already in the process of drafting documents for an appeal. This case has been a civil matter since the start and should never have been a criminal matter. The complainants even approached me on several occasions saying they would withdraw the charge if they got their money back,” said Motala.

Kunal Jugdeo, a representative of Brainwave Projects, said Motala should face the full might of the law.

“We trusted Motala because he claimed to be a respected politician. He came to our store in 2012 with a blue-light brigade, so we thought he was legitimate. The case impacted on the company,” said Jugdeo.

Motala is no stranger to the courts. He was supposed to appear in the Durban Commercial Crime Court this week. However, he did not, apparently because of the national strike which coincided with his appearance.

The matter related to alleged fraud in a multimillion-rand housing tender deal.

He faced charges of money laundering and fraudulent transactions said to be worth R10 million.

In September 2016, Motala successfully countered a sequestration application brought against him by liquidators to recover R2.4m he owed a company that he had business dealings with.

This week, IFP national spokesperson Joshua Mazibuko said he was unaware that Motalahad been convicted of fraud.

He also said that the party would not be aware of such matters unless someone brought it to their attention or it was reported in the media.

However, Mazibuko also conceded that it was Motala’s responsibility to report his conviction to the party.

“There is no need for an internal investigation if the court has found him guilty. After sentencing, we will raise the matter with him and take it from there,” said Mazibuko.

In 2011, Motala made headlines when he found himself in a floor-crossing scandal. It was reported that he had appeared on television wearing an ANC T-shirt. A few days after his television appearance, Motala presented himself to the media wearing IFP attire. He thereafter told the media that he was coerced into wearing the ANC T-shirt.

