Jamiatul Ulama of South Africa calls for all mosques to be closed to public

Durban - The council of Muslim theologians said mosques remaining open to the general public would be a "catastrophic" blow to the fight to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"We cannot allow the places of worship to become the epicentres of the spread of the pandemic," the executive committee of the Jamiatul Ulama of South Africa (JUSA) said in a statement released on Sunday afternoon.

The committee justified the decision in stating that without a medical remedy the only viable solution would be to contain the pandemic and reduce the chance of it spreading uncontrollably.

"We need to maintain social distancing in every sphere of our communal lives. Avoid all unnecessary social interactions, limit going out of your homes to only unavoidable circumstances. Suspend all public engagements."

"We have not taken this decision lightly. We have both a religious and civic duty to ensure that through our actions we become part of the solution rather than the problem," said the JUSA.