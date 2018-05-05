DURBAN - On the Islamic “big day” in the holy month of Shabaan, which marks the start of a new chapter for Muslims, Naseema Maharaj prayed that the woman who caused her 26-year-old son’s death would be given the maximum sentence.

“My prayers have been answered. Sumeer is watching over you and will bless you,” she said to State prosecutor Nkosingiphile Manqele at the Durban magistrate’s court this week, while embracing her.

The pair had just heard that 40-year-old Kearadilwe Refilwe Modise Moloto would spend 10 years in prison for the deaths of Sumeer Maharaj, 26, and his friend, Pravin Mahabir, 25.

Kearadilwe Refilwe Modise Moloto, right, during one of her 2016 court appearances. Picture: IOL

Almost two years ago, on the evening of May 18, Maharaj and Mahabir were called to the M4 near Blue Lagoon to help their friend, Junaid Singh, change a tyre.

All the vehicles were parked in the yellow lane with warning lights on when Moloto’s black Kia struck the group of friends, killing Maharaj and Mahabir and injuring Singh. Moloto, according to magistrate Fariedha Mohamed, was driving at a high speed and fled the scene after the crash.

After intense investigations, a local panel beater alerted police about Moloto attempting to have her car repaired with a false accident report number.

She was convicted on two counts of culpable homicide and one count of reckless and negligent driving.

Mohamed also denied Moloto’s application to appeal against her sentence. She stood calmly in the dock. Behind her, the gallery was divided. Her family sat together, looking distressed, while Maharaj and Mahabir’s supporters leaned forward and clung to Mohamed’s every word.

Maharaj refused to leave the courtroom until Moloto had fully descended into the court’s holding cells. “Rot in jail,” she shouted at Moloto.

“They can’t bring back my son, they can’t. This is all that’s left,” said Maharaj.

Hit-and-run victim Sumeer Maharaj, 26.

Singh said: “When I woke up in hospital, I realised my best friends were gone. The sentence is a huge relief for us.”

Moloto, a Sunningdale resident, founded Bontlebame, a non-profit organisation and support group for women. Pictures from the website show Moloto to be a fashionable woman but in court she dressed down. Outside court, Moloto’s family huddled together.

The Maharaj family was dealt another blow when Sumeer’s grandfather, Mahomed Abid, 75, died in January, and did not witness the culmination of justice.

“Sumeer was the apple of his grandfather’s eye. My father was a mechanic and everything would have been handed to Sumeer,” said Maharaj.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE