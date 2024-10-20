King Misuzulu keen on greater cooperation with Afrikaner leaders

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini says he is willing to engage in a dialogue with Afrikaner leaders as he believes that Afrikaners and Zulus have a lot of common interests. kaZwelithini said this when delivering the keynote address at the 111- year death anniversary commemoration of the King Dinuzulu that was held in Mpumalanga on Friday.

The event was held on the Rietfontein (KwaThengisangaye) farm outside Middelburg where King Dinuzulu died in exile on October 18, 1913. The king described the commemorative event organised by AfriForum and the KwaZulu-Natal Amafa and Research Institute as the beginning of formal discussions about cooperation with the Afrikaner community. Talks between the Zulus and Afrikaners, according to King kaZwelithini , will focus on issues such as the economy, community safety, land management, cultural exchange and other matters of mutual interest.

“As the Zulu monarch, I have accepted an invitation from Afrikaner leaders to engage in dialogue. My engagement will focus on key issues including the rural political economy, community safety, land management, cultural exchanges and other areas of mutual interest,” he said. He cited how the two nations had an intertwined history which included the resistance against British occupation, adding that this paved a way for them to work closely in order to ensure the benefit of citizens. “It is my hope that these engagements will not be confined to leadership discussions alone but will extend to local structures as well. This approach aims to foster understanding and cooperation at all levels, ensuring that our shared efforts bring meaningful benefits to our communities,” the king added.

He said that the cooperation between Zulu monarchs and Afrikaner leaders was historical highlighting : *King Mpande’s partnership with Boer leaders such as Andries Pretorius and Gert Rudolph, as part of public diplomacy which included military cooperation. * King Dinuzulu’s relationship with General Louis Botha, who played a crucial role in ensuring that the monarch was not exiled to Zimbabwe, as some colonial authorities had suggested.

“The relationships between King Mpande, King Dinuzulu, and their Boer counterparts remind us of the intricate web of diplomacy and resistance that characterized our history”. He also endorsed the idea of declaring KwaThengisangaye as a heritage site, saying such a move would ensure that many would get to learn about King Dinuzulu. According to the king, the rich cultural history between the two groups had potential to create opportunities in the area of tourism.

“As we engage in discussions, I hope we can explore mutually beneficial arrangements that will allow these royal grounds to serve as a significant tourism destination, enriching the lives of the local community. “ The Zulu Royal Family is prepared to discuss this idea and work towards a future where KwaThengisangaye historical and cultural importance can be shared with the world, while also bringing economic benefits to our people,” the king stressed. Historian Dr. Graham Dominy noted how king Dinuzulu had been an inspirational figure in the war for liberation, adding that he had been visited by one of the founding fathers of the African National Congress in Pixley kaSeme in 1912.

The king was accompanied by Traditional Prime Minister and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi to the event. According to Mwalela Cele, deputy head of Research and Innovation at Amafa, the KwaThengisangaye site is a confirmation of the role that heritage can play in promoting peaceful coexistence. “This site and the history and heritage associated with it confirm that there is more that binds us than what divides us in our beautiful country.