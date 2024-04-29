Know your candidates ahead of polls

Durban — As we move closer to the elections on May 29, the Sunday Tribune will introduce you to some of those who are vying for your vote. Some will be standing in the elections for the first time while others might be a bit more familiar. Dr Ebrahim Khan

Dr Ebrahim Khan Ebrahim Khan is a medical doctor who practises in Durban. His decision to stand as a candidate for the People’s Freedom Party came as a surprise to many. Dr Khan is well known in community development and business circles and played a pivotal role in the development of the Ahmed Al Kadi Hospital in Mayville. He is a member of the Sunni Jamiatul Ulama, the council of Muslim clerics of South Africa. He is standing as a candidate for the provincial government as well as for a National Assembly seat. Kay-Leigh Goncalves de Sousa Maia Kay-Leigh Goncalves de Sousa Maia Kay-Leigh Magna Goncalves de Sousa Maia was born just a few months after South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994. Thirty years on and she is standing as a candidate for the Vryheidsfront Plus in this election. A resident of Zululand and a property practitioner by profession, her interest lies in the youth vote.

In her professional online profile Goncalves de Sousa Maia says that: ”Just as I navigate the real estate market, I lead and connect with the youth in our local community. My understanding of the area extends beyond property lines; it encompasses the vibrant spirit and aspirations of the young individuals I’m privileged to guide. In both real estate and youth leadership, relationships are paramount.” Chris Maxon Chris Maxon Mziwoxolo Israel Christopher Maxon is standing as a provincial candidate for Rise Mzansi. He has extensive experience in the healthcare industry and has worked for the Gauteng Health Department. Over the years Maxon also occupied various senior roles in the KZN Health Department. At one stage he was the spokesperson, and currently he is the Deputy Director: Private Licensing at KZN Health. Maxon is a medical technologist by training. He labels himself as a healthcare activist, advocate for transformative change, academic enthusiast and social justice advocate.

Duduzane Zuma Duduzane Zuma Duduzane Zuma comes from a history steeped in politics. He could’ve joined any party but decided to forge his own way in politics by establishing the All Game Changers party. Zuma believes that the future of the country lies in the hands of the youth and his rallying call has been for the young ones to make a difference. Even his advertising and messaging is edgy and different from those long in the game. His message is in direct contrast to that of his dad, Jacob Zuma, who is one of the oldest politicians in this election. Patrick Pillay