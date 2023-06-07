Kwaito legend Kabelo Mabalane aims high in Ironman racing event

Kwaito legend Kabelo Mabalane says he is confident that he will do well in this year’s Ironman racing event which will be held in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape in November this year. A preparatory leg of the competition took place in Durban on Sunday.

Mabalane, known for his contribution in the music industry as a solo artist for the past 30 years and a member of the hit group TKZEE, did not join those who travelled to Durban. In an interview with the Sunday Tribune on Friday, Mabalane, 46, said his interest in swimming - an area of racing he will taking part in at the Ironman event - started during the lockdown in 2020. “Whilst everybody was behind closed doors during the hard lockdown, I thought I should learn a new skill, swimming for that matter, which I learned for three years before I could participate in any event or competition.

“I must say that it was a bit challenging but with resilience and determination I kept going so much that I even felt I could eventually contest with others. Another thing that worked in my benefit is that I’ve been participating in the Comrades Marathon from 2006 till 2019, so I have experience in endurance races, and besides that, I always take care of my body,” said Mabalane. Mabalane, who is an ambassador for Isuzu, said he was supposed to be in Durban today, but felt he still needed more time to prepare himself for the Ironman. “I thought I would rather focus on Mossel Bay to give me more time, and with the amount of work I put in, I am hoping to do the half Ironman in under six hours.