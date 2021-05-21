KZN Agriculture Department aims to beef up red meat production

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is aiming to increase the market share for black farmers in the red meat industry which is currently dominated by well established commercial farmers.

This was revealed by MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi while presenting the department’s R2.5 billion annual budget before the legislature.

She said the contribution of black commercial farmers in the country's agricultural economy was still low, with only 11% in the livestock sector.

Sithole Moloi said the initiative was in response to millions of pastureland, communal livestock farms that remained unintegrated within the province.

The department declared the current financial year as the year of livestock to unleash potential economic growth possessed by pasturelands.

She said data collected by the department showed that there were over 2.1 million communal cattle and goats but their owners were not active in the red meat market.

“The department has set aside R110 million budget to start a communal beef improvement programme. This programme seeks to improve the genetic potential of the communal beef herd through the introduction of artificial insemination and follow-up bulls with superior genetics.

“We will also implement the goat and sheep farming programmes that seek to improve the production of sheep and goats and related products in the province.

“This intervention will assist in improving goat and sheep population through enhanced animal husbandry, nutrition, and health and market access,” she said.

Sithole-Moloi added that their agricultural interventions for the economic recovery plan includes a high volume of white and red meat, wool production and development of dairy infrastructure for all farmers.

She said this would be done by improving the standard of the livestock produced by communal farmers through following acceptable practices.

“Furthermore, a provision of R37m has been made to support the supply of dipping chemicals, vaccines and other medicines as interventions targeting communal livestock farmers.

“We have committed ourselves to rehabilitate 544 dip tanks, mainly, in rural areas because of the tremendous value of livestock in communal areas that remains untapped.

“We will also provide support on the establishment of 118 agricultural infrastructure rehabilitation and 509 kilometres of fencing, which will enhance the use of agricultural land,” Sithole-Moloi said.