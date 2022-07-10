KZN artists say the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions has helped their acts

KwaZulu-Natal’s bearers of talent said the opening up of the arts industry post the tight Covid-19 pandemic has been a marvel, as it has enabled them to flaunt their craft across different stages. The country’s entertainment industry got switched off when the pandemic struck worldwide and tight lockdown regulations were enforced in South Africa in March 2020.

Story continues below Advertisement

The restrictions left many artists without gigs and platforms to earn income from their craft. Various measures were employed by the government as a means to curb the impact suffered by the artists during the days of hard lockdown. The measures included a relief fund for the artists but this did not suffice. A group of desperate artists blockaded the N3 highway and demanding that lockdown regulations be relaxed so that live events could happen again.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Litha Mpondo (17), a Grade 12 pupil at Durban High School (DHS) and saxophonist in his school’s jazz band, nothing compared to performing in front of live audiences. Mpondo said it was a “great” feeling performing at the National Art Festival in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown), which began on June 23 and closed last Sunday. The event is the largest festival on the African continent and has much international allure.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mpondo said the festival was a learning experience for him and he got a chance to meet other talented musicians from around the world. Being prohibited to play and practise with the band because of Covid-19 was a definite low note but he persevered with the saxophone by himself. “The online platforms that we had to create to enjoy the live interactions did not work as well as we hoped because the real-feel element was not there,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mpondo said his trip to Makhanda took on an added significance after he was selected to represent the National School Band. His love for music began at a tender age after drawing inspiration from his father, a self-taught musician. He then decided to pursue music further at DHS.

“Once I got the hang of playing the saxophone, I fell in love with it. That was coupled with my love for the Jazz genre.” Fellow DHS Jazz Band member, Kiralin Moodley has extensive experience with different instruments. He pursued playing music in memory of his late grandfather who played music for him when he was younger. “I started playing the guitar in 2015 but I stopped because it was not for me. The drums had some appeal for me before I decided to move to the piano, which I really enjoy. I feel one with this instrument,” he said.

Moodley said that he was happy that live performances had returned. “Watching the live performances made me want to do more and the festival has encouraged a lot of people to soldier on after the impact of Covid-19.” Natalie Rungan, head of music at Durban High School and accomplished jazz singerh said that it was an absolute thrill for students and musicians to have a contact festival after two years of no-shows.

“This year was an absolute thrill. You could sense it in the atmosphere. We hadn’t seen friends and colleagues in the industry for two years, so having this opportunity to reconnect was a treasured blessing,” she said. She added that the pandemic also posed its fair share of challenges for her as an artist. “I have had to explore online platforms to maintain my fan base and create content. The need to evolve quickly was a survival mechanism for me. I found space and time to compose and explore other avenues of creativity.