KZN Blind and Deaf Society champions inclusivity through adapted film screenings

As part of its celebration of Disability Awareness Month, the KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society has been hosting a special screening of Eubulus Timothy’s film, Deep End, that features audio-visual descriptions designed specifically for blind audiences. The event, which started on November 3 and ends on December 3 not only exemplifies the power of inclusivity in storytelling but also shines a light on the innovative work being done by the KZN Blind and Deaf Society.

Veetha Sewkuran, the society’s president, explained that the motivation to adapt films for blind individuals stemmed from a desire to render storytelling and entertainment accessible to everyone, irrespective of their visual ability. “Movies, as a medium, heavily rely on visual elements, which can exclude blind audiences from fully experiencing the story. By including audio descriptions, which narrate visual details like actions, settings, facial expressions, and scene changes, the movie becomes more inclusive,” said Sewkuran, emphasising the necessity of providing equal opportunities for all to engage with cultural content. This initiative was made possible through the collaboration with Shakila Maharaj, CEO of ShazaCin, who herself is blind and adapted the movie for the event.

“The idea was always there; we just needed someone to adapt a movie. Shakila wanted to use a locally produced film, and her expertise has been invaluable,” explained Sewkuran. The screening is free of charge for blind individuals and others with disabilities, thanks to the generous sponsorship from the Umhlanga Business Network. “This is the first experience of its kind for many of our beneficiaries who cannot afford a movie ticket. They are extremely excited to be part of this event,” Sewkuran added.

The event aims to raise awareness about inclusivity while promoting empathy and understanding within society. Sewkuran emphasised the importance of integrating audio-visual descriptions in films as a means to enhance participation among blind individuals in cultural experiences. With the rising costs of movie production, Sewkuran advocates for filmmakers to consider accessibility as a crucial element of their craft. “It's not just about entertainment; it reflects a commitment to inclusivity and acknowledges the diversity of the audience. Movies are a universal form of storytelling, and ensuring they are accessible to everyone helps break down barriers,” she said.

Despite the growing interest in blind-friendly content, there remains a gap in the availability of such films on platforms like Netflix, particularly for those who cannot afford subscriptions. In response to this challenge, the KZN Blind and Deaf Society plans to establish a recreation centre, which will serve as a hub for audio-visual adapted films, ensuring that more blind audiences can enjoy cinema. Albert Peters, 71, expressed the joy of being able to watch movies in an inclusive environment, praising the quality of the audio descriptions that allow for an immersive experience.

“I enjoy audio describing movies because I can enjoy it equally as a sighted person does. The narrator aids in my understanding without blocking the dialogue," Peters shared. Tracy Smith, 44, echoed a sentiment of camaraderie, appreciating the collective experience of watching accessible films. “It's so special to have dedicated screenings for us, where we can follow the story without needing to ask someone else what's happening,” she said. Eubulus Timothy, who directed Deep End, revealed that creating visually and auditorily accessible productions is close to his heart.