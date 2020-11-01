KZN businessman stabbed to death, dad recovering in ICU

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The killing of a 35-year-old man from Tongaat, allegedly by an employee yesterday morning, has sparked outrage. Ashveer Sukwa died after sustaining 35 stab wounds. His widower father, Rajesh, 67, sustained four stab wounds and was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition in the intensive care unit. Sukwa’s cousin Vinesh Sookdhoo said the family were in shock. “No one wants to have something like this happen. My uncle is in a stable condition and is recovering in hospital. He is aware that Ashveer died. “It was just the dad and son and they were doing well in their business. Whoever did this was out to kill. The house was in a mess. We had to hire people to clean up,” said Sookdhoo.

Alarm bells were sounded when a passerby contacted security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) informing them that he had walked past the Fairbreeze home and noticed the back door and gate to the house open and blood on the floor.

Prem Balram of Rusa said when officers went to the house the father was found in the kitchen covered in blood.

“He informed officers that he and his son operated a fruit and vegetable distribution business from the property.

“He opened up for one of his employees who was expected to transport a load of bananas to the market. His employee, with three other men, held him up and forced him into the warehouse. They repeatedly stabbed and assaulted him before locking him in a cold room in the warehouse.

“After some time he managed to free himself and make his way back into the home. The suspects had already fled,” said Balram.

Rajesh Sookwa then informed officers that his son was also in the house but could not be found.

“The son was found on the floor wrapped in a bed sheet and blanket that was soaked with blood. It was discovered that he was stabbed at least 35 times and was declared deceased a short while later. The entire home was ransacked and two safes were found open. A firearm is suspected to be stolen,” said Balram.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a police spokesperson, confirmed the incident and said that a case of murder, attempted murder and house robbery had been opened at the Tongaat police station for investigation.

Sukwa’s friend Athish Ganas said he could not believe what had happened.

“I spoke to Ashveer on Friday. He called to check about playing golf. We had known each other for a long time. My grandfather and his father were farmers. His dad was a banana farmer. About three months ago they built a cold storage facility on their property and were now importing and exporting fruit and vegetables.

“Ashveer travelled extensively and enjoyed experimenting with his cooking. It was just him and his dad after his mom and sister died tragically. He was a humble soul. His father was simple. He drove an old van that had sentimental value to him,” said Ganas.

Avin Harry said the community was shocked by the killing.

“He and his father were hard working. They were growing the business together. I met Ashveer when he wanted to learn music to be a DJ. When I lost my job he offered to supply me with fruit and vegetables to start my business, and that was how I started,” said Harry.

Hundreds of people reacted with anger on social media, while others shared their thoughts on Ashveer.

“This is shocking. They were robbed by their own employees. Soon business owners will limit who they employ and only take in family...”, was one of the comments shared.

Sunday Tribune