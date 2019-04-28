A distraught Linah Langa, right, is supported by a social worker after identifying the body of her mother who died in the church tragedy. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo / African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A SERVICE will be held today for the 13 people killed a week ago when an Empangeni church wall collapsed on them while they were sleeping on the premises in preparation for Good Friday. Reverend Phiwayinkosi Sibiya, head of the Pentecostal Holiness Church, said their funeral services would be held separately in the areas where they came from.

“The dead people are from Esikhawini, Ulundi and Mqhwekazi and their funerals will be held in those places.”

Sibiya confirmed that he would attend the funeral in Ulundi where a 13-year-old and his mother would be laid to rest.

Sixteen other church members were injured in the incident.

Sibiya said a forensic engineering team would find out if the wall collapsed due to structural defects.

“As soon as we get the go-ahead from the engineers and they say it is safe to build on the land, we will rebuild on the same land because this is the land God chose for us,” he said.

Sibiya said church members who had contributed financially to the construction of the building were disappointed at the loss of time and money.

“We are disappointed because this has been ours for 19 years. Members contributed their hard-earned money to ensure they had a place of worship. We followed the correct procedures by contracting a construction company. Now we will have to wait to hear what the report says,” Sibiya explained.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu said the provincial government would assist with the cost of the funerals.

On Wednesday, more than 1000 people gathered in tents on the grounds of the Pentecostal Holiness Church for a memorial service.

A government delegation led by Mchunu and Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant attended to show support for the grieving families.

Sunday Tribune