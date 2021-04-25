KZN couple continues to reap benefits of farming

DURBAN - TWO KwaZulu-Natal North Coast farmers have continued to supply a national grocery retailer for the past three decades.

Balamani Govender, 66, had inherited the family farm in La Mercy and has been supplying vegetables to the Shoprite Group.

Now together with her husband Krish Naidu, the couple exclusively supply Shoprite weekly a variety of vegetables grown on their small-scale farm.

They produce a variety of herbs, coriander, mint, watercress, and Cherry Belle radishes.

In season, they also produce beetroot and turnip.

“In order to supply Shoprite we had to meet certain requirements, follow a growing programme, and most importantly follow a food safety programme for which we get audited annually,” said Naidu.

Naidu said he and his wife are on the farm in the week from 5.30am.

“We, together with our employees are involved in the planting, maintenance and delivery.

“Balamani is hands-on when it comes to reaping and packing. She spinach makes sure the quality is 100%.

“Farming is very therapeutic. But can also be very tough with inclement weather and the unbearable heat,” said Naidu.

Govender said she enjoys farming, adding that it keeps her mind busy and also keeps her fit.

“I don’t mind getting my hands dirty,” said Govender.

When Govender first started farming she used to carry the vegetables in the boot of her car as she had no bakkie then.

Naidu joined Govender on the farm about 21 years ago when he retired from his previous employment.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE