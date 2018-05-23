DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has finally launched a probe into allegations of fraud and corruption at Durban's George Campbell School of Technology.

The investigation comes two months after the Sunday Tribune published a report exposing allegations that school funds were being siphoned for irregular and, in some cases, bizarre “incentive” claims made by teachers.

Teachers were allegedly being paid extra for standard duties such as placing stationery orders, typing letters to parents, overseeing blood donation drives in school hours and updating the school’s social media pages.

At the time, parents threatened to stop paying fees until a forensic audit of the alleged wasteful expenditure was concluded.

ALSO READ: Parents demand transparency over school funds

In a media statement issued by the department, spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said damning information had reached the department relating to fraud and corruption; irregularities linked to the School Governing Body elections, unauthorised payments of incentives to educators and theft.

“Information coming from any member of the public cannot be neglected especially if it points to issues of financial mismanagement. It is for this very reason that a team from has been appointed to conduct a preliminary investigation at the school and further provide a report with recommendations,” said Mthethwa.

He said given the seriousness of the matters raised, the department could not divulge further details.

“We urge all affected officials and individuals to cooperate with the investigating team during the investigation as the province wishes to know the truth. We will take stern action on those responsible if the claims are found to be true,” said Mthethwa.

He said the investigation was expected to be completed within 10 working days.

[email protected]