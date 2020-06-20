KZN farmers benefit from Covid-19 fund to restart businesses

Durban - Over 2 000 KwaZulu-Natal small-scale farmers benefited from the R1.2bn Covid-19 Smallholder Farmer Disaster Relief Fund when they received vouchers to get their businesses back on track.

The relief fund was announced by Thoko Didiza, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reform, and will provide material support across various commodities essential to smallholder farmers to strengthen food security programmes.

While handing over the vouchers to farmers in Howick, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, MEC for KZN Agriculture and Rural Development said that about R98 million worth of vouchers would benefit small-scale farmers.

She said the sectors prioritised for support, included poultry, livestock, fruit, winter field crops and vegetables, which are key to KZN’s fight against food and nutrition insecurity.

“We are pleased that this intervention came timeously during June, a month of great significance in the liberation struggle by our youth. We are also delighted that 500 youth enterprises will benefit from this relief package this month. This augurs well for agriculture in the province as it clearly indicates that our youth has woken up and is partaking in the economy through agriculture,” Sithole-Moloi said.